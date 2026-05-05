The London Marathon has seen a record number of entries for 2027 with over 1.3 million people signing up for the ballot.

A total of 1,133,813 people have tried their luck for next year's event, marking an 18% increase year on year and more than double the total applications for the 2024 TCS London Marathon (578,304).

The number of British applications for next year’s race was 1,008,091, with women aged 20-29 accounting for the most sign ups at 179,000

A total of 503,284 were applications from men, nearly half the total, while 49.92% were from women at 498,985. 5,822 non-binary applicants have also entered the ballot.

There were a further 330,450 applications from non-UK residents from over 200 countries, including more than 92,000 from the US, over 34,000 from France, more than 21,000 from Ireland and over 14,000 from Germany.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, organisers of the TCS London Marathon, said: “This astonishing total of more than 1.33 million ballot applicants firmly establishes London as the world’s most sought‑after marathon. Nothing else comes close.

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