Record-breaking £1.7m raised by Poppy Appeal ahead of Remembrance Day
On October 29th, fundraising efforts were launched by EastEnders actor Ross Kemp and saw around 2,500 armed forces personnel and volunteers collect donations at stations, transport hubs and other spots across the capital.
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The Royal British Legion (RBL) has raised a record £1.7 million at its annual London Poppy Day, ahead of Remembrance Day on Sunday.
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The Armed forces charity, which also runs the national Poppy Appeal, announced that a whopping £1,703,851 was raised in the 20th edition of the event.
On October 29th, fundraising efforts were launched by EastEnders actor Ross Kemp and saw around 2,500 armed forces personnel and volunteers collect donations at stations, transport hubs and other spots across the capital.
The actor and TV presenter kicked off the appeal onboard a Thames Clipper boat as Royal Marines abseiled down the Victory Arch at London Waterloo station.
Tamsin Fraser, head of the Poppy Appeal, said: “We are so thrilled to have raised such a significant sum of money; to raise £1.7 million in 12 hours is incredible,
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“The event is in its 20th year, and it has gone from a few volunteers raising £500 to raising this record amount last week," she went on.
“We are really thrilled for our beneficiaries. At any one time we are supporting around 8,000 families.”
Performances by military bands and choirs took place at over 20 stations, including Waterloo, Liverpool Street, Euston and London Bridge.
Ms Fraser said: “We had thousands of volunteers come out at 74 locations across London.”
She thanked volunteers and partners, including TfL, for their support for the campaign.
“We are particularly grateful to the public for coming out and getting involved,” she added.
Donations from London Poppy Day and the Poppy Appeal raise funds to support the armed forces community, including serving personnel, veterans and their families throughout their lives.
The campaign encourages the public to wear a poppy to send a personal message of thanks and recognition to those who have served.
Ms Fraser said: “The theme for this year is families. We know behind every serving personnel there’s a military family, offering support but also making sacrifices.
“The RBL wants to let the public know we’re there for families too.”