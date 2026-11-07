On October 29th, fundraising efforts were launched by EastEnders actor Ross Kemp and saw around 2,500 armed forces personnel and volunteers collect donations at stations, transport hubs and other spots across the capital.

On October 29th fundraising efforts were launched by EastEnders actor Ross Kemp. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/Getty

By Georgia Bell

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has raised a record £1.7 million at its annual London Poppy Day, ahead of Remembrance Day on Sunday.

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“The event is in its 20th year, and it has gone from a few volunteers raising £500 to raising this record amount last week," she went on. “We are really thrilled for our beneficiaries. At any one time we are supporting around 8,000 families.” Performances by military bands and choirs took place at over 20 stations, including Waterloo, Liverpool Street, Euston and London Bridge. Ms Fraser said: “We had thousands of volunteers come out at 74 locations across London.” She thanked volunteers and partners, including TfL, for their support for the campaign. “We are particularly grateful to the public for coming out and getting involved,” she added.