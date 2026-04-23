Record-breaking cancer surge puts UK progress at risk as waiting times hit 'worst on record'
Cancer Research UK warned that NHS services are struggling to cope with rising demand, with cancer waiting times across the UK among the worst on record
Cancer cases have reached a record level in the UK, with around one person diagnosed every 80 seconds, figures suggest.
Listen to this article
Analysis by Cancer Research UK shows more than 403,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year, largely due to a growing and ageing population, with people more likely to develop the disease as they age.
The charity warned that NHS services are struggling to cope with rising demand, with cancer waiting times across the UK among the worst on record.
Read more: Joy as girl has eyesight restored thanks to life-changing NHS eye gene therapy
Read more: Children born after 2008 banned from ever buying cigarettes as strict new smoking law passes Parliament
Its new Cancer in the UK Report 2026 shows incidences have risen to 620 per 100,000 people in a decade (from 610), while cases diagnosed at an early stage have barely changed (from 54% to 55%).
Death rates have fallen and the proportion of people surviving a decade or more has risen, but Cancer Research UK said this progress is at risk of stalling, in part due to pressure on cancer services.
It said the Government’s recently published National Cancer Plan for England is a “crucial step” towards improving care, but there needs to be “funding and resources to translate ambition into impact”.
Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: "More people are being diagnosed with cancer than ever before.
"Although cancer survival has doubled since the 1970s, progress has slowed over the last decade.
"The UK Government’s recently published National Cancer Plan for England could make a big difference, but only if it turns into improvements for cancer patients.
"Publishing the plan is not a ‘job done’ on cancer: ambitions to diagnose cancers earlier, meet cancer wait targets and improve best practice treatment must happen quickly."
The charity wants screening programmes such as for lung cancer to be rolled out widely and effectively and the rollout of innovative cancer tests to be accelerated.
Around 107,000 cancer patients were waiting more than 62 days to start treatment across the UK in 2025, it said.
Cancer Research UK praised the Government’s commitments to meet waiting times targets in England but said the situation is much worse in Northern Ireland and called for more investment nationwide in specialist staff and equipment.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have delivered a record number of diagnostic tests in the last 12 months, backed by an extra £26 billion for the NHS – and the number of patients getting a cancer diagnosis or all-clear on time is the highest in five years – but we are not complacent.
"Our National Cancer Plan sets out how patients will receive a diagnosis faster, treatment sooner and better support to live well with cancer, with the aim of 75% of patients diagnosed from 2035 to be cancer-free or living well after five years.
"Our historic Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is due to come into law soon, will also protect future generations from cancer."
Natalia Norori, head of data and evidence at Prostate Cancer UK, said: "Cancer diagnoses are rising, and as the UK’s most common cancer, with 64,000 new cases each year, prostate cancer plays a big part in this.
"The good news is that prostate cancer is highly treatable when caught early.
"But with more than 1,000,000 men set to be living with the disease by 2040, early detection needs to be a priority if we’re serious about saving lives."
An NHS spokesperson said: "Latest data shows that early diagnosis in England is at a record high and is continuing to rise, with staff also now delivering 30% more cancer checks than in 2021 – ensuring survival is also at an all-time high.
"But we know we need to go further to diagnose more cancers earlier and save more lives, which is why the National Cancer Plan will transform services to speed up diagnosis, cut waits and improve care for anyone affected."