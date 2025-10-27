Marvin Brown was Bristol City's youngest ever player and featured for a host of Football League clubs in his career

Marvin joined the Bristol City Academy at the age of eight and went on to become the club’s youngest player. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Former Bristol City striker Marvin Brown has died aged 42 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The ex-forward, who made history as the club's youngest-ever player at just 16 years and 71 days in 1999, passed away early on Monday after being moved to end-of-life care at home over the weekend. Brown had been battling a rare bile duct cancer following years of serious health issues. He was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022, which was successfully treated through surgery, before later developing the terminal illness. Bristol City said: "We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marvin Brown aged 42. Marvin joined the Bristol City Academy at the age of eight and went on to become the club's youngest player, aged just 16 years and 71 days in September 1999."

Marvin Brown playing an Under16 friendly against Argentina. Picture: Alamy

The club added: “While at the club, Marvin featured for England Under-16s and Under-17s before moving on to Forest Green Rovers in 2004.” Bristol City described Brown as a “proud Bristolian” who “played a crucial role” in developing young talent through the club’s academy. Brown’s heartbroken brother, Aaron, paid tribute to him in a post shared on Instagram, writing: “Today I said goodbye to my little brother and my best friend, Marvin. “Your fight is finally over, and while I find some peace knowing you’re no longer in pain, my heart is shattered without you here. Life will never be the same.” He continued: “You were everything a brother could ever hope for – kind, calm, ambitious, thoughtful, and always putting others before yourself. “You had this rare gift of making people feel seen, cared for, and loved. You made every room brighter just by being in it. We will miss your laugh and witty one liners.”

