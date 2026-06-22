London could reach temperatures of 39C

Sunbathers and families flock to the packed beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis to bask in hot sunshine on the first day of Astronomical Summer. Picture: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK is set to bake in record-breaking temperatures which could reach as high as 39C - as Brits are warned to take extra care in the 'furnace' type temperatures

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to the Met Office, the sweltering heat could last until at least Thursday, sparking weather warnings and concerns for vulnerable people. The heat is set to peak at 39C on Wednesday, dropping slightly to 38C on Thursday. Forecasters have said there is “growing confidence” this week could break the record for the hottest June temperature of 35.6C, which was set in 1976 in Southampton. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned people to expect significant impacts across health and social care services, along with a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. The extreme heat could also bring disruptions to rail, road and air travel, with the possibility of some tarmac melting, according to the Met Office. Dr Akshay Deoras, senior research scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Science & Department of Meteorology, University of Reading, said: “This is not just a heatwave, it is a heat-dome driven furnace that will grip most of southern UK and push temperatures into truly exceptional territory." Read more: Thousands gather for summer solstice as UK braces for sweltering heatwave Read more: Starmer on brink of resigning as Burnham plans ultimatum unless PM sets exit timetable

People (many seeking shelter in the shade of trees) enjoy the hot sunny weather as the latest heatwave approaches on the day of the Summer Solstice on Primrose Hill, London. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Over the coming days, humid conditions are forecast alongside potentially tropical nights, when the overnight temperature does not fall below 20C, making it feel “muggier” than last month’s heatwave, the weather service said. For Monday, central southern England could see highs of up to 34C with the temperature set to climb to 37C on Tuesday in southern England and south-east Wales, Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said. “Then Wednesday and Thursday, both 38C but there’s potential for it to go higher and then by Friday, coming down a little bit, so we’ll see 33C and then it should ease off into the weekend but still stay quite warm, even into next week, although it won’t be anywhere near as warm as this week,” he added. An extreme amber heat warning has been issued by the Met Office from Monday until Thursday, flagging potential health impacts for people vulnerable to extreme heat and heat-related issues for the wider population, as well as a possible increase in water safety incidents. Monday and Tuesday’s warning covers most of southern England, central and eastern Wales, and much of the Midlands, while Wednesday and Thursday’s alert also includes parts of Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Cheshire.

A visitor to the capital fans herself in front of Parliament during the latest heatwave, on 19th June 2026, in London, England. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

People in the alert area are advised to drink plenty of fluids and keep out of the sun, and avoid exercising between 11am and 3pm, the weather service said. Mr Partridge said: “It’s a very unusual, very rare spell of very hot weather, so it’s one of those ones where people should take care, try to keep their houses as cool as possible, check in on those that are vulnerable, so the very young and very old, in particular, are more vulnerable to extreme heat. “But everybody will feel this because it will be very hot and the overnight temperatures, in particular, will mean that people won’t be getting as much sleep, probably, as they would usually do, so it will affect everyone. “There’s also potential for impacts to transport as well. “We know that when things get very warm, there can sometimes be issues with railway lines, and even possibility that some roads might not be doing too well. “If it gets too warm, you may even see a little bit of tarmac melting at times.”

Sasha (right) with her daughter Maureen and friend Sammi cool off in the River Darent on June 19, 2026 in Eynsford, United Kingdom. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The hottest temperatures are expected in areas between Bristol and London and south of the M4, with most of England and Wales set to hit more than 30C this week, he said. Separate amber heat health alerts have been issued by the UKHSA, which now cover most of England from Monday morning until Friday night. A UKHSA yellow heat alert is also in place for the North East of England during the same period. The heat comes after at least 15 people died after getting into trouble in open water during a hot spell in May. Mr Partridge said: “We’re also asking as well for everybody to just be very wary around bodies of water, because in the last heatwave, unfortunately, quite a few people lost their lives by going into cold water and getting cold water shock. “That’s still very much an issue, so just be careful how you cool yourself down. “If there’s the option between a hose pipe and jumping in the lake, probably go for the hose pipe and just keep yourself safer.”

A woman cools off under a mist sprayer during the annual street music festival 'Fete de la Musique' while taking part in a heatwave in Bordeaux, southwestern France on June 21, 2026. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images