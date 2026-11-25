From 1 January, households will pay more for every unit of gas than ever before.

Ofgem has confirmed that the price cap to rise by 26%, adding £443 a year to a typical bill and taking it to £2,166. And it hits in the depths of winter.



But look behind the headline figure and it is clear that the cause is gas. Since the US-led war with Iran began in February, wholesale prices have climbed to highs not seen since late 2022. The gas unit rate is now set to hit 10.96p per kilowatt hour, above the 10.33p peak households paid during the 2022/23 energy crisis.



Compared with January 2023, when the Energy Price Guarantee was holding down bills, the gas unit rate is up 6% and the gas standing charge is up 9%. The electricity standing charge, paid before you switch on a single light, is up by more than a fifth. The only rate that has fallen compared to that point in time is the electricity unit rate, and that is because VAT has been taken off household electricity bills.



Homes heated by oil, many of them in rural areas, do not escape either. Heating oil has gone from around 60p a litre before the war to more than £1, with no price cap at all. Plans to regulate the market for the first time are a step in the right direction, but will not limit what these households pay over the winter.



But behind all of these prices are real people finding it hard to get by. Around 40% of UK households are struggling with their energy bills, and around a third are in debt or at risk of falling into it. Among those already in debt, one in five are skipping meals or using a food bank. A quarter have turned to illegal money lenders to pay for energy.



That means parents going without, so their children can stay warm, people who rely on medical equipment rationing their electricity and households on prepayment meters left with no heat at all once their credit runs out.



In winter 2025, around 8 million UK adults said they lived in a cold damp home. These conditions worsen asthma, heart and lung problems and hit people’s mental health too. It also puts older people at greater risk of falls and younger children at risk of falling behind at school.



Our analysis estimates the cost to the NHS at £8.2 million every day over the winter and the Health Foundation has found that people in the areas at highest risk of fuel poverty make a fifth more visits to A&E.



Meanwhile, the price shock profiteers are doing very nicely. Energy companies have made more than £143 billion in UK profits since 2020, including over £10 billion in the first nine months of 2026 alone. Three-quarters of the public think it is morally wrong for firms to profit from global crises like this one. As households well know, we have been here before.



In 2022, support that proved too little too late forced the government into far larger help, which the National Audit Office says cost £44 billion. Yet the new £100 Household Energy Payment is tied to council tax bands, like the 2022 rebate that missed so many low-income households. By the Treasury's own estimate, around one in six fuel-stressed households in England will not receive it. At the same time, the Warm Homes Plan, the one long-term answer on the table, has been cut by £2.5 billion.



Nor is the answer more drilling, which will not keep a single home warm. Around 90% of commercially viable North Sea gas has already been extracted and what remains is sold at market prices influenced by decisions by the likes of Trump and Putin.



There are still low-cost steps Ministers could take before the worst of the winter. For instance, a easy to access referral route for more financial support would let doctors, social workers and debt advisers get struggling households onto existing support. Ofgem and suppliers could also suspend debt repayments for people on prepayment meters, so every penny of a top-up goes on keeping warm rather than on servicing debt repayments.

While the only lasting protection is to get our homes off gas for good, with proper insulation, cheaper electricity and homegrown renewable power, until then, people who did nothing to cause this crisis are being left to pay for it.

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Simon Francis is coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition.

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