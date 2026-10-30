The early release scheme saw the proportion of sentences that some prisoners must serve in England and Wales cut from 50% to 40%.

Record-high prison recalls after criminals freed early to cut jail overcrowding. Picture: Xinhua/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Record numbers of criminals have been recalled to prison in England and Wales as thousands of inmates are freed early to cut jail overcrowding.

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Some 52,716 prisoners were put back behind bars in the year to June after breaching the terms of their licence, according to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures. This is up 27% from 41,518 in the previous year and is the highest 12-month total since current data began in 2015. However, recalls started to fall in early 2026, which likely reflects a change in the law that limits the number of times some criminals can be recalled within three months. The MoJ figures published on Thursday also show 79,274 inmates were freed early from prison between September 2024 and June 2026 under emergency measures brought in by the Government in a bid to tackle the overcrowding crisis. Read more: Rape victim condemns judge for failing to jail attacker - after he also spared teen who stabbed girl for rejecting his advances Read more: Three smash-and-grab robbers jailed after using cars to ram raid a string of plush luxury London shops

People leaving HMP Wormwood Scrubs, in White City, London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The move, known as the SDS40 early release scheme, saw the proportion of sentences that some prisoners must serve in England and Wales cut from 50% to 40%. It is one of several policy changes that are “likely” to have contributed to the rise in recalls, the MoJ said. The emergency measures were replaced with a permanent scheme for early releases from October 1 under the Sentencing Act 2026. Data on the number of prisoners released as part of the latest policy is not due to be published until spring next year. The Howard League for Penal Reform said the “alarmingly high rate of recalls is making a terrible problem even worse” as it called on the Government to find a “lasting solution” to the overcrowding crisis. The MoJ said it was “vital those who break the rules can be hauled back to prison”.