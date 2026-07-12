A small boat crossed the English Channel on Friday carrying 128 people, the largest number to make the journey in a single vessel.

A total of 225 people made the perilous Channel crossing on Friday, July 10, using three boats, according to data released by the Home Office.

Some 128 of those people were in one boat, beating the previous record number in a single vessel of 125 people, from September 2025.

The figure is indicative of smuggling gangs “taking greater risks than ever, with the number of people they are cramming into unseaworthy boats rising year on year,” a Home Office spokesperson told the broadcaster.

Despite the record number in a single boat having been surpassed, the overall number of migrants crossing the Channel appears to have fallen, data shows.

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