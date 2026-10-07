This summer's historic drought followed by a rainy turn in the weather is expected to result in large fungal growth

RHS Plant Pathologist Jassy Drakulic at RHS Garden Wisley. Picture: Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)

By Sophie Clark

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is predicting record autumnal sightings for mushrooms across the UK following this summer’s drought conditions.

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Following the drought in 2025, the team saw a 43% increase in garden fungi inquiries compared to the previous year. 2026 was the hottest UK summer on record, so, provided there is sufficient rainfall for growth throughout the autumn, the RHS is predicting an even greater abundance of fungi. This is because prolonged hot weather and drought followed by a wet autumn provide conditions that allow species to flourish. Jassy Drakulic, RHS senior plant pathologist, said: “Gardeners may notice a remarkable variety of mushrooms and toadstools appearing in lawns, borders and around trees this autumn." Read more: Kate praises ‘vital’ outdoor spaces as she meets recovering addicts and tries her hand at gardening Read more: Prince William suggests 'holistic' approach needed to tackle flooding as he visits Welsh village

A freckled dapperling mushroom at RHS Garden Wisley. Picture: Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)

“While gardeners sometimes worry at the sight of mushrooms, the presence of fungi is mostly a sign of a healthy ecosystem," said Drakulic. Members of the public spot species of mushrooms in their garden and send inquiries into the RHS advice team. The organisation believes these enquiries will exceed last year’s record. Earlight sightings of large rooting boletes as well as giant funnel mushrooms in the RHS garden at Wisley, Surrey, suggest that many species are poised to fruit prolifically once autumn rainfall becomes more established. The RHS has said keen foragers and gardeners could catch sight of fungi, such as fly agaric, giant puffballs and upright coral.

Upright coral mushrooms at RHS Garden Wisley. Picture: Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)