'Remarkable variety of mushrooms' predicted in green spaces this autumn, RHS says
This summer's historic drought followed by a rainy turn in the weather is expected to result in large fungal growth
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The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is predicting record autumnal sightings for mushrooms across the UK following this summer’s drought conditions.
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Following the drought in 2025, the team saw a 43% increase in garden fungi inquiries compared to the previous year.
2026 was the hottest UK summer on record, so, provided there is sufficient rainfall for growth throughout the autumn, the RHS is predicting an even greater abundance of fungi.
This is because prolonged hot weather and drought followed by a wet autumn provide conditions that allow species to flourish.
Jassy Drakulic, RHS senior plant pathologist, said: “Gardeners may notice a remarkable variety of mushrooms and toadstools appearing in lawns, borders and around trees this autumn."
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“While gardeners sometimes worry at the sight of mushrooms, the presence of fungi is mostly a sign of a healthy ecosystem," said Drakulic.
Members of the public spot species of mushrooms in their garden and send inquiries into the RHS advice team. The organisation believes these enquiries will exceed last year’s record.
Earlight sightings of large rooting boletes as well as giant funnel mushrooms in the RHS garden at Wisley, Surrey, suggest that many species are poised to fruit prolifically once autumn rainfall becomes more established.
The RHS has said keen foragers and gardeners could catch sight of fungi, such as fly agaric, giant puffballs and upright coral.
“These fruiting bodies are just the visible part of extensive fungal networks beneath the ground or within wood, where they play vital roles in recycling organic matter, supporting plant health and helping nutrients move through the ecosystem,” said Drakulic.
While most garden fungi play essential beneficial roles in soil health, a few can cause problems, with the most frequently reported species to the RHS being the honey fungus, which is a pathogen of woody shrubs and trees.
To encourage beneficial fungi species, RHS experts said gardeners can mulch regularly with organic matter, keep some dead wood in the garden, leave autumn leaves where they fall and let soil fungi establish naturally.