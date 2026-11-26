There were 178,690 children living in temporary accommodation at the end of June

Temporary accommodation is a form of housing for homeless people designed to be short-term while they wait for a permanent home. Picture: olga Yastremska/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The number of children living in temporary accommodation has soared to record levels - as the figures were branded a "shameful milestone".

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The data found that children who have been homeless are twice as likely to end up as so-called NEETs. Picture: Danilo Gonzalez/Alamy

The data, published as a report from housing charity Shelter and University College London (UCL), found that children who have been homeless are twice as likely to end up as so-called NEETs. Around one in four (26%) young people born in 2000-02 who experienced homelessness as children are not in education, employment or training (NEETS), compared to 13% for their peers who were not homeless as a child, according to the report. Mairi MacRae, the charity’s director of policy and campaigns, said: “Homelessness can tear through every part of a child’s life and leave long-lasting scars. “With a record number of children growing up homeless, we must act now to ensure their futures aren’t written off.”

It comes days after the publication of a review authored by former Labour minister Alan Milburn. Picture: Dinendra Haria/Alamy

It comes days after the publication of a review authored by former Labour minister Alan Milburn on how to tackle the high number of under-25s not in employment, education, or training (NEETs) The number of NEETs topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade. Among the factors examined in the research, homelessness is associated with the biggest gap in education attainment, showing young people whose families had been homeless by age 14 were 18 percentage points less likely to achieve five good GCSEs including English and maths than peers. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the number of households in temporary accommodation has surpassed previous record levels for both households with and without children.

There were 136,280 households in temporary accommodation at the end of June, which is a rise of 3.0% from 132,340 from the same time last year. Almost two-thirds of these were households with dependent children – totalling 86,840 (63.7%), while 49,440 were adult-only households. As of the end of June there were 1,750 households with children in B&Bs, a figure which has almost halved from 3,340 at the same point in 2025. Of these, more than half (52.6% or 920 households) had been resident for more than the statutory limit of six weeks.