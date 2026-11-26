‘A shameful milestone’: Record number of children living in temporary accommodation
There were 178,690 children living in temporary accommodation at the end of June
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The number of children living in temporary accommodation has soared to record levels - as the figures were branded a "shameful milestone".
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There were 178,690 children living in temporary accommodation at the end of June, according to the latest official Government data.
This was up by 3.7% from the same time last year, when the figure stood at 172,370.
Temporary accommodation is a form of housing for homeless people designed to be short-term while they wait for a permanent home.
Housing charity Shelter branded the figures "shameful" and warned action must be taken to ensure children’s futures “aren’t written off”.
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The data, published as a report from housing charity Shelter and University College London (UCL), found that children who have been homeless are twice as likely to end up as so-called NEETs.
Around one in four (26%) young people born in 2000-02 who experienced homelessness as children are not in education, employment or training (NEETS), compared to 13% for their peers who were not homeless as a child, according to the report.
Mairi MacRae, the charity’s director of policy and campaigns, said: “Homelessness can tear through every part of a child’s life and leave long-lasting scars.
“With a record number of children growing up homeless, we must act now to ensure their futures aren’t written off.”
It comes days after the publication of a review authored by former Labour minister Alan Milburn on how to tackle the high number of under-25s not in employment, education, or training (NEETs)
The number of NEETs topped a million earlier this year for the first time in more than a decade.
Among the factors examined in the research, homelessness is associated with the biggest gap in education attainment, showing young people whose families had been homeless by age 14 were 18 percentage points less likely to achieve five good GCSEs including English and maths than peers.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the number of households in temporary accommodation has surpassed previous record levels for both households with and without children.
There were 136,280 households in temporary accommodation at the end of June, which is a rise of 3.0% from 132,340 from the same time last year.
Almost two-thirds of these were households with dependent children – totalling 86,840 (63.7%), while 49,440 were adult-only households.
As of the end of June there were 1,750 households with children in B&Bs, a figure which has almost halved from 3,340 at the same point in 2025.
Of these, more than half (52.6% or 920 households) had been resident for more than the statutory limit of six weeks.
While living in temporary accommodation is a form of homelessness, rough sleeping – involving people out on the streets – is another.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has vowed to “finally end long-term rough sleeping across the UK at the earliest opportunity” – an issue he also had a focus on as Greater Manchester mayor.
Lord John Bird, founder of the Big Issue and crossbench peer in the House of Lords, said while the Government’s efforts to tackle rough sleeping are welcome, “homelessness is a much bigger problem than what manifests itself on our streets in full view of the public”.
Calling on ministers to “apply the same determination to finding long-term solutions that permanently relieve people of their homelessness”, he added: “Behind closed doors, hundreds of thousands of families are wrestling with the insecurity and unsuitability of a life in temporary accommodation.
“No child should have to grow up in those conditions.”