The number of migrant arrivals has outstripped El Hierro's population of 12,040 in less than a month - as officials warn local services are creaking under the weight of continous arrivals

More than 2,100 migrants arrived at El Hierro island over 24 hours. Picture: ANTONIO SEMPERE/Getty

By Issy Clarke

A record number of migrants have arrived on a tiny island in the Canary Islands with a population of just 12,000, as officials warn local services are unable to cope with the stream of arrivals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 2,100 migrants arrived at El Hierro island over 24 hours - smashing the previous record of 1,500 set two weeks ago. President Fernando Clavijo lamented a "sadly historic day", as one migrant was confirmed to have died during the perilous seven-day crossing from West Africa. The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world's deadliest migration crossings. The number of migrant arrivals has outstripped El Hierro's population of 12,040 in less than a month - as officials warned of an increasingly "unsustainable" situation. Read more: Thousands of migrants arrive at Canary Islands in days - after Spain declared emergency Read more: 'They don't know what to do' Trump blasts Spain over migrant 'invasion' as 60,000 cross Moroccan border

More than 2,100 migrants arrived at El Hierro island over 24 hours. Picture: ANTONIO SEMPERE/Getty

President Fernando Clavijo lamented a "sadly historic day". Picture: ANTONIO SEMPERE/Getty

Fourteen migrant boats, known locally as cayucos, were escorted on Tuesday from the port of La Restinga on El Hierro. The arrivals have included almost 200 women and more than 100 children, including a two-month-old baby. Survivors, who had been at sea in the Atlantic for up to seven days, came from eight countries, including Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania and Mali. Clavijo has condemned the Spanish government for not doing enough to address the crisis. The leader, who has been in talks with Spanish government officials in Madrid seeking solutions to the crisis, said overnight: "'It has been a sadly historic day. "'Never before have we seen arrivals of this kind with such intensity. "What we've been discussing with the interior ministry and foreign ministry is whether we're seeing co-operation from the source countries the migrants are coming from and in principle we're not getting answers."

The arrivals have included almost 200 women and more than 100 children, including a two-month-old baby. Picture: ANTONIO SEMPERE/Getty

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world's deadliest migration crossings. . Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Arrivals tend to pick up in the autumn months, when sea conditions along the route are generally calmer and more favourable for crossings. Picture: ANTONIO SEMPERE/Getty

He said the number of boats “is putting a lot of pressure on the healthcare services and the Canary Islands Health Service” and criticised the Spanish government for failing to fulfil promises to offer financial support for families and businesses affected by the crisis. Support for lifeboat and healthcare services had also not been received, he added. “The Spanish government is not honouring the agreement it reaches and this is generating widespread frustration among the population.” Spain's government has refuted the claims and stated that only 2,000 of the 17,000 migrants who reached El Hierro this year remain, with the rest transported to the mainland. The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world's deadliest migration crossings. Thousands of migrants attempt the journey each year in overcrowded boats, seeking to reach Spanish territory despite rough seas, strong currents and long distances. Arrivals tend to pick up in the autumn months, when sea conditions along the route are generally calmer and more favourable for crossings. Arrivals so far this year had climbed to 28,103 as of late November, more than last year's total but still well below an all-time high of 46,843 recorded in 2024, when most crossings occurred during the first nine months of the year. Nearly 21,000 people have reached the archipelago in the last two months.

Fourteen migrant boats, known locally as cayucos, were escorted on Tuesday from the port of La Restinga on El Hierro. Picture: ANTONIO SEMPERE/Getty