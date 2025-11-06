There have been a record number of referrals to the Government’s counter-terror programme Prevent in the year to March, new figures show.

Prevent is the Government's anti-extremism scheme that is designed to divert people from terrorism.

The figures come as counter-terrorism officials said earlier this week there has been a significant increase in referrals since the Southport murders at a children’s dance class in July 2024.

There were 8,778 referrals of individuals to the anti-extremism scheme in 2024/25, up 27% on the previous year, according to Home Office data.

The total is up 27% from 6,922 referrals in 2023/24, according to new figures published by the Home Office.

Of the 8,759 referrals to Prevent where the age of the individual was known, 11 to 15-year-olds accounted for the largest proportion (3,192 or 36%), followed by 16-17-year-olds (1,178, or 13%).

There were 345 referrals (4% of the total) for children aged 10 or under.

Extreme right-wing ideology was the most common concern among referrals, accounting for 21% (1,798) of the total, higher than those related to Islamist extremism (10% or 870).

The proportion of referrals for extreme right-wing concerns increased year on year slightly, from 19% to 21%, while the proportion for Islamist extremism fell from 13% to 10%.

Just over a third of Prevent referrals in 2024/25 (2,955 of 8,778, or 34%) had at least one mental health or neurodiversity condition recorded, Home Office figures show.

Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) was the most common condition recorded, in 14% (1,226) of all referrals.

Around two-thirds of referrals (5,823 or 66%) had no mental health or neurodiversity information recorded, either because no concern was identified or the relevant information was not captured.