A record number of UK tenants have turned to crowdfunding to help cover their rent, according to GoFundMe.

Contributions to rent support crowdfunders on GoFundMe have risen by 60% since 2022 according to the platform, as more than 100,000 people a month donated to help others meet their housing costs.

More rent-related fundraisers were set up in April than any month on record, according to GoFundMe.

A spokesperson for the fundraising website said there had been a growth in the number of people using the platform to cover their housing costs, and said it showed that "when someone finds the courage to ask for help, their community shows up for them".

51-year-old Andrew Foster told The Guardian that GoFundMe was the only way he could afford to pay his rent after it increased by 50% .

He told the newspaper: “The only way I could find the funds to cover the move was to turn to GoFundMe, although I had to take out a loan as well."

Read more: Homes with bigger gardens could be set for higher water bills under new eco-friendly plans

Read more: UK economy grew in first month of Iran war, GDP figures show