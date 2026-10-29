The disaster near Toledo is Spain's second deadly rail crash in a year - with the transportation minister now facing calls to resign.

By Jacob Paul

Audio recordings from Spain's deadly train crash have revealed the last interactions between the drivers and the control centre before the collision, which killed at least 69 people and injured dozens more.

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Two high-speed trains were travelling on the Madrid-Seville line when they collided due to a computer failure giving the Renfe service authorisation to continue despite a red signal. Picture: Reuters

Leaked to the Spanish press, they seem to suggest that one of the trains was given the signal to travel at normal speeds despite the other train having stalled around 25km up ahead. In one recording, a control centre operator is heard talking to the driver of the AVE train, which was experiencing technical issues as it travelled behind the other train, operated by Iryo. After several exchanges, the operator says to the driver: "Continue your journey and then proceed under [Lateral Signalling Block, at normal speed with normal operation." "At normal speed?" the driver asked, to which the controller replied: "Yes." Lateral Signaling Block is an alternative back-up used when the automatic data transmission and signalling system fails. The driver of the Iryo, said in a separate recording that communication with the train-control system was lost and that the train had stopped moving. The driver was then told to carry on the journey as normal following several exchanges with the control room. They then contacted the control centre again, complaining that the train would not start, a later recording shows. "The train won't allow me to control the [security] system. That's why I am still stopped in front of the entry signal," the driver said. The Spanish Government has said that telling the AVE to return to its normal operation before confirming the track ahead was a clear breach of safety protocol. The Spanish government and several autonomous regions have decreed three days of official mourning beginning today following the disaster. Around 500 passengers were aboard the trains when they collided - and the latest fatal accident has led to calls for the nation's transport minister Oscar Puente, to resign. Asked whether he was considering quitting, Oscar Puente said: "At this moment, what I am thinking about is clarifying this, and I am not thinking about myself." Mr Puente said Wednesday's fatal train crash occurred after a Renfe high-speed train was authorised to continue its journey despite an active red signal. The signal had been activated because a stationary train was ahead on the tracks, he told reporters in Madrid. The minister said the red signal was issued due to a computer communications failure which automatically stopped traffic, and an "erroneous" decision was made to restart the Renfe train.

The two trains were carrying more than 500 passengers collectively. Picture: Alamy

Mr Puente said a computer communications failure had automatically halted rail traffic, but an “erroneous decision” was then taken to restart the Renfe service - in breach of protocol. He said he had listened to recordings of exchanges between the control centre and trains as investigators examine the circumstances of the collision. “A rear-end collision on the Spanish railway network is a truly implausible accident,” Mr Puente told reporters. He insisted Spain’s rail network remained safe, describing it as comparable to systems in other European countries. “Our railway system is reliable and safe,” he added, while acknowledging that failures can happen because of both technical issues and human error. The crash has intensified pressure on the minister following another fatal rail collision earlier this year. At least 45 people were killed and 170 more were injured when two trains derailed in southern Spain on 18 January.

A high-speed Renfe train hit an Iryo train near the kilometer marker 118, between the towns of Mora and Orgaz and Urda, in Toledo province. Picture: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty