Shocking audio reveals final exchanges between Spanish control centre and drivers moments before deadly train crash
The disaster near Toledo is Spain's second deadly rail crash in a year - with the transportation minister now facing calls to resign.
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Audio recordings from Spain's deadly train crash have revealed the last interactions between the drivers and the control centre before the collision, which killed at least 69 people and injured dozens more.
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Spain is in mourning after two high-speed trains travelling on the Madrid-Seville line collided in what has been described as the worst rail disaster in more than a decade.
Alongside the 69 confirmed fatalities, including former minister Fatima Banez and athlete Julieta Gallego, at least 148 people aboard the services were injured.
A probe into the cause of the disaster is now underway, with initial reports suggesting a computer failure gave the AVE Renfe service authorisation to continue despite a red signal.
Now, three audio recordings between two train drivers and the control centre in Madrid have emerged as questions remain.
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Leaked to the Spanish press, they seem to suggest that one of the trains was given the signal to travel at normal speeds despite the other train having stalled around 25km up ahead.
In one recording, a control centre operator is heard talking to the driver of the AVE train, which was experiencing technical issues as it travelled behind the other train, operated by Iryo.
After several exchanges, the operator says to the driver: "Continue your journey and then proceed under [Lateral Signalling Block, at normal speed with normal operation."
"At normal speed?" the driver asked, to which the controller replied: "Yes."
Lateral Signaling Block is an alternative back-up used when the automatic data transmission and signalling system fails.
The driver of the Iryo, said in a separate recording that communication with the train-control system was lost and that the train had stopped moving.
The driver was then told to carry on the journey as normal following several exchanges with the control room.
They then contacted the control centre again, complaining that the train would not start, a later recording shows.
"The train won't allow me to control the [security] system. That's why I am still stopped in front of the entry signal," the driver said.
The Spanish Government has said that telling the AVE to return to its normal operation before confirming the track ahead was a clear breach of safety protocol.
The Spanish government and several autonomous regions have decreed three days of official mourning beginning today following the disaster.
Around 500 passengers were aboard the trains when they collided - and the latest fatal accident has led to calls for the nation's transport minister Oscar Puente, to resign.
Asked whether he was considering quitting, Oscar Puente said: "At this moment, what I am thinking about is clarifying this, and I am not thinking about myself."
Mr Puente said Wednesday's fatal train crash occurred after a Renfe high-speed train was authorised to continue its journey despite an active red signal.
The signal had been activated because a stationary train was ahead on the tracks, he told reporters in Madrid.
The minister said the red signal was issued due to a computer communications failure which automatically stopped traffic, and an "erroneous" decision was made to restart the Renfe train.
Mr Puente said a computer communications failure had automatically halted rail traffic, but an “erroneous decision” was then taken to restart the Renfe service - in breach of protocol.
He said he had listened to recordings of exchanges between the control centre and trains as investigators examine the circumstances of the collision.
“A rear-end collision on the Spanish railway network is a truly implausible accident,” Mr Puente told reporters.
He insisted Spain’s rail network remained safe, describing it as comparable to systems in other European countries.
“Our railway system is reliable and safe,” he added, while acknowledging that failures can happen because of both technical issues and human error.
The crash has intensified pressure on the minister following another fatal rail collision earlier this year.
At least 45 people were killed and 170 more were injured when two trains derailed in southern Spain on 18 January.
Wednesday's crash happened shortly after 9am local time near Los Yebenes and Urda, in Toledo province.
The collision occurred between an AVE service travelling from Madrid to Seville and an Iryo train.
Rail operator Iryo said its train was struck from behind "for reasons still unknown".
In a statement, the company said its 6076 service left Madrid bound for Seville at 7.54am with 147 passengers, three crew members, a barista and its driver on board.
"At 8.48am, and for reasons still unknown, it was struck from behind by a Renfe Class 103 train near Urda (Toledo), at kilometre marker 118," Iryo said.