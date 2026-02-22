A break in the weather has allowed the recovery of the bodies of the nine backcountry skiers who were killed in a California avalanche this week.

Officials announced on Saturday that the bodies of all nine missing skiers who were killed in a devastating avalanche in California had been recovered, following days of search efforts. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Authorities confirm the bodies of all nine off-piste skiers have been recovered, following an avalanche in California on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident took place on Castle Peak in Sierra Navadas last Tuesday, but the bodies weren't able to be repatriated until yesterday due to bad weather. However, following a break in the weather, rescue teams were able to recover all nine bodies, following days of searching. Among those who've died were three guides and six women skiing together. Six additional skiers survived the tragedy near Lake Tahoe, which is a popular skiing and winter sport destination. No more people are left missing after Tuesday’s deadly avalanche, which was the deadliest since 1981 - with experts estimating the slide path was roughly the size of a football field. Read more: Trump says he is raising global trade tariffs to 15% following 'anti-American' Supreme Court ruling Read more: Pictured: Hikers, 19 and 20, found dead in Snowdonia as tributes pour in

A member of the Nevada County Sheriff Search and Rescue team returns to the sheriff's office during the search for avalanche victims in the Castle Peak area. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the body retrieval, Nevada county sheriff Shannan Moon praised the efforts of the numerous agencies that helped recover the bodies – including California Highway Patrol, the National Guard and the the Pacific Gas and Electric utility company. There were also 42 volunteers who helped on the last day of the operation. “We are fortunate in this mountain community that we are very tight-knit, and our community shows up in times of tragedy,” Moon said. Three guides who died, all from Blackbird Mountain Company, were named as Andrew Alissandratos, 34, Nicole Choo, 42, and Michael Henry, 30.

Emergency responders deploy to rescue six skiers and find others caught in an avalanche in the Castle Peak area near Truckee. Picture: Alamy