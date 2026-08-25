Cabin crew members Nigel Howard, Elane Vass, Andrew Hampson, Francesca Hicks, Mehdi Lamrani, Maddie Barry and Denise Hobbs. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Airline easyJet has launched a new recruitment drive, aiming to hire more older workers as cabin crew.

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Since launching an initiative to recruit older workers in 2022, the number of cabin crew over the age of 50 has now more than doubled, with over-60s almost quadrupling in number, said the company. EasyJet said its research suggested that most adults who have made a career change after the age of 50 reported an improvement in their happiness. Many people assume cabin crew is a job for younger workers, and worried they would be the oldest in the team, said easyJet. Read more: FTSE 100 outperforms as oil price heads lower Read more: Shein targeting up to £20bn valuation in September stock market float

EasyJet launches a new recruitment drive encouraging people aged over 50 to become cabin crew. Picture: Alamy

Michael Brown, director of cabin services at easyJet, said: “It’s been incredibly encouraging to see the numbers of cabin crew over 50 more than double since 2022 – evidence that many are increasingly viewing cabin crew as a fantastic career pivot regardless of age. “We want more over-50s to apply as they not only bring their existing skills to excel in a career at easyJet, but also a wealth of life experience that is appreciated by our customers and colleagues alike, which is at the heart of the fantastic service our crew are known for.” Employment minister Andrew Western said: “Supportive employers like easyJet know the breadth of experience over-50s can bring to the workforce and it shows what can be achieved when this is valued.” Applications open from September, with opportunities available across the airline’s UK bases. Speaking on the recruitment drive targeting older employees, Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook refused to say whether companies should be prioritising younger workers due to the high unemployment rate of young people, saying it is not for him to prescribe what individual employers do.