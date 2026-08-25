Recruitment drive by easyJet targets over-50s
Airline easyJet has launched a new recruitment drive, aiming to hire more older workers as cabin crew.
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Since launching an initiative to recruit older workers in 2022, the number of cabin crew over the age of 50 has now more than doubled, with over-60s almost quadrupling in number, said the company.
EasyJet said its research suggested that most adults who have made a career change after the age of 50 reported an improvement in their happiness.
Many people assume cabin crew is a job for younger workers, and worried they would be the oldest in the team, said easyJet.
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Michael Brown, director of cabin services at easyJet, said: “It’s been incredibly encouraging to see the numbers of cabin crew over 50 more than double since 2022 – evidence that many are increasingly viewing cabin crew as a fantastic career pivot regardless of age.
“We want more over-50s to apply as they not only bring their existing skills to excel in a career at easyJet, but also a wealth of life experience that is appreciated by our customers and colleagues alike, which is at the heart of the fantastic service our crew are known for.”
Employment minister Andrew Western said: “Supportive employers like easyJet know the breadth of experience over-50s can bring to the workforce and it shows what can be achieved when this is valued.”
Applications open from September, with opportunities available across the airline’s UK bases.
Speaking on the recruitment drive targeting older employees, Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook refused to say whether companies should be prioritising younger workers due to the high unemployment rate of young people, saying it is not for him to prescribe what individual employers do.
Asked by LBC's Tom Swarbrick if jobs should be advertised to young people first, Mr Pennycook said: "I think we have got to do more, and I'm looking forward to the final recommendations that come out of the Milburn Review.
"We've got to do more to get young people into employment. There are too many young people not in education or employment.
"I think in many cases, certainly that's the case in my own constituency when I meet young people, that is because they have not been given appropriate support.
"The government is doing lots in this area, as you know, around technical education, Youth Jobs Guarantee, various initiatives to get young people back into work, and that is absolutely right."