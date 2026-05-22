Red Arrows cut number of aircraft used for displays
The Red Arrows will fly with seven aircraft rather than nine for most displays as the fleet transitions “to a future aircraft type”.
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The Press Association understands the decision to change formation size, taken by the Chief of the Air Staff, is to enable forward planning regarding engineering resources and fleet viability.
Sky News reported that the Red Arrows was rotating the use of its remaining engines as the jets age.
Despite the changes, the Red Arrows will still fly in their nine aircraft formation for The King’s Birthday Flypast and the 4th of July 250-year anniversary commemorations in the US this year.
In 2021, the then-Conservative Government extended the out-of-service date for the Red Arrows Hawk T1 aircraft, which have performed nearly 4,000 displays worldwide, to 2030.
Hawk T1 aircraft require substantial maintenance, with spare parts and critical components, particularly engines, becoming less readily available over time.
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An RAF spokesperson said: “The Red Arrows are the pride of the nation, known globally for their world-class precision, speed, and teamwork.“The Red Arrows will fly in a nine-aircraft formation for HM The King’s Birthday Flypast and the 4th of July 250 Commemorations in the USA this year.
“For other displays, they will operate with seven aircraft, continuing to deliver high-quality, engaging displays at air shows and events across the UK, mainland Europe and further afield.
“This will support the sustainable management of the Hawk T1 fleet and prepare the team for a transition to a future aircraft type.”
The Red Arrows regularly flew seven aircraft in the 1960s and display seasons comprising seven aircraft were also flown in 2012 and 2022.
The display team will be seen at air shows and events across the UK, mainland Europe and further afield from May to October this year.
Earlier this month, an aircraft manufacturer that was vying to build the next generation of Red Arrows went into administration.
Aeralis Ltd said the move was in response to financial problems because of continued delays to the UK Defence Investment Plan, as well as geopolitics impacting its funding.