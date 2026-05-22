The Red Arrows will fly with seven aircraft rather than nine for most displays as the fleet transitions “to a future aircraft type”.

The Press Association understands the decision to change formation size, taken by the Chief of the Air Staff, is to enable forward planning regarding engineering resources and fleet viability.

Sky News reported that the Red Arrows was rotating the use of its remaining engines as the jets age.

Despite the changes, the Red Arrows will still fly in their nine aircraft formation for The King’s Birthday Flypast and the 4th of July 250-year anniversary commemorations in the US this year.

In 2021, the then-Conservative Government extended the out-of-service date for the Red Arrows Hawk T1 aircraft, which have performed nearly 4,000 displays worldwide, to 2030.

Hawk T1 aircraft require substantial maintenance, with spare parts and critical components, particularly engines, becoming less readily available over time.

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