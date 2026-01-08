Red Bull has overtaken Coca-Cola as the most popular drink in the Tesco meal deal, the UK's biggest supermarket has reported.

While the Chicken Club Sandwich remains the nation's favourite main and the Protein Egg Pot is the favourite snack for a second year running, Red Bull is the favourite drink for the first time, according to the grocer's annual Clubcard Unpacked report.

However, there are significant regional differences.

In Scotland, Wales and the north west of England the Just Ham Sandwich was Clubcard members' top choice, while in Yorkshire and Humber the Smoked Ham and Mature Cheddar sub took the top spot.

And while the Egg Protein Pot was the favourite snack choice across most UK regions, both the East of England and the South West favoured Hula Hoops BBQ Beef Big Hoops.

A McCoy's Salt & Vinegar Grab Bag was the top choice in Scotland and the McCoy's Grilled Steak Grab Bag was the favourite snack in Wales.