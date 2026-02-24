Online discussion platform Reddit has been fined more than £14 million after the UK data watchdog said it had failed to protect children’s personal information.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the failings meant children had potentially been exposed to inappropriate and harmful content.

The watchdog’s investigation found that Reddit had failed to check the age of users on its platform, which put children at risk.

It said the platform did not apply any “robust age assurance mechanism and therefore did not have a lawful basis for processing the personal information of children under the age of 13”.

The ICO warned Reddit that relying on users to declare their age had posed risks to children, “as it is easy to bypass”.

Read more: Tech firms urged to do more as threat of online child abuse 'getting worse'

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg claims Meta 'does not target children' in landmark social media addiction trial