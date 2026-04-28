A 41-year-old man has died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in an underpass.

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation after the death of the victim, who was found injured in Redditch, Worcestershire, at about 8.35am on Tuesday.

Officers believe the stabbing took place in the underpass which leads from Longdon Close to Martley Close and Woodrow Centre.

No arrests have yet been made.

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Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher said: “Officers were quickly deployed to a report of a stabbing in Redditch this morning, where a man was found with a life-threatening injury.

“He sadly later passed away in hospital, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since this morning, including reviewing CCTV and conducting house to house visits.”

The victim was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black coat when he was found and is believed to have been riding an e-scooter prior to the incident.