Reece James has signed a new contract. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Chelsea captain Reece James has revealed he wants to spend his "peak years" at the club after signing a long-term contract.

The academy graduate's previous deal was set to expire in 2028 but the Blues have headed off any risk of his contract entering its final stages with an extension that will keep him at the club until he is 32. After the news was announced on Friday, the 26-year-old said: "I am over the moon to have extended my contract – Chelsea means so much to me. "I have always said I want my peak years to be here, and I truly believe we have everything it takes to build on our previous successes.

Blue in his blood. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ketSfRvIAS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2026

"I'm excited for the future under this ownership, sporting directors, coach and all the staff and hopefully we will lift many more trophies together over the coming years." An academy graduate who first trained with Chelsea at the age of six, James has made 225 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in 2019 and was appointed skipper in 2023. The current season has been James’ most fruitful in terms of minutes on the pitch after injuries to his knee and hamstring wrecked much of the previous two campaigns. Chelsea have been extremely careful about how much time he spends on the pitch and have employed a carefully regimented model to ensure he is not overstretched.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior. Picture: Getty