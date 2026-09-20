Pictured: Man, 28, stabbed to death on north London's 'millionaire's row' as tributes made to 'loving partner and son'
Police have launched a murder investigation over the death of a young man on London's 'millionaire's row'
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 28-year-old man on an exclusive London street dubbed 'millionaire's row.'
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Police were called to Lloyd Baker Street in Clerkenwell on Wednesday night following reports of a stabbing. The victim has since been identified as 28-year-old Reece Salmon.
Despite emergency services taking Salmon to hospital at around 11.20pm on Wednesday, he died from his wounds on Thursday.
“We are utterly devastated by this loss," said his family.
"Reece was a loving partner and son, and he leaves behind many friends and loved ones. It is impossible to put our loss into words.”
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The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation. No arrests have been made, and officers are making urgent enquiries.
Lloyd Baker Street, located in Islington, has been dubbed 'millionaires' row' alongside several other sought-after streets in London.
Additional officers remain in the area to provide visible reassurance, the Met said.
Homes on the road have sold for £2.25million in the past year, with properties regularly disappearing from the market within days of listing.
Floral tributes have been laid at the scene following the death, with flowers, cards and balloons dedicated to the victim from family and friends.
Ch Supt Int Jason Stewart urged any potential witnesses to contact them, saying: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the young man who has lost his life.
"The victim was found in a residential street, and members of the public may have information of vital importance to our investigation.
"If you can help, please come forward."