A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 28-year-old man on an exclusive London street dubbed 'millionaire's row.'

Police were called to Lloyd Baker Street in Clerkenwell on Wednesday night following reports of a stabbing. The victim has since been identified as 28-year-old Reece Salmon.

Despite emergency services taking Salmon to hospital at around 11.20pm on Wednesday, he died from his wounds on Thursday.

“We are utterly devastated by this loss," said his family.

"Reece was a loving partner and son, and he leaves behind many friends and loved ones. It is impossible to put our loss into words.”

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