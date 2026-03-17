The Chancellor will set out her “three big choices” for the decade to come: deepening ties with the EU, expanding AI and other technology, and “growth in every part of Britain”

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street on March 17, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Rachel Reeves will commit the UK to the “fastest AI adoption in the G7” as she sets out her three key priorities to revive Britain’s flatlining economy in a major speech.

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Giving the Mais lecture in the City of London, the Chancellor will set out her “three big choices” for the decade to come: deepening ties with the EU, expanding AI and other technology, and “growth in every part of Britain”. In a bid for the UK to “lead the quantum revolution”, she will also make a £2.5 billion funding announcement for investment in advanced computing, including a quantum procurement programme worth “up to” £1 billion. The Chancellor is expected to say: “In this changing world, Britain is not powerless. We can shape our own future. Our method is stability, investment and reform – through an active and strategic state. “Today, I am making three big choices on the greatest growth opportunities for Britain in the decade to come: growth in every part of Britain, AI and innovation, and a deeper relationship with the EU. “Our plan is clear. To build for growth, to champion innovation, and to make Britain the place where the industries of the future are created.” Read more: Pubs told to switch off beer fridges to save money on energy bills as prices surge Read more: UK was once the 'Rolls-Royce of allies', insists Trump in fresh attack after EU unites over Iran war response

European telecommunication network. Picture: Alamy

Britain’s economy unexpectedly flatlined in January in a weak start to the year ahead of the Iran conflict and worries over soaring inflation caused by rocketing oil prices. The worse-than-forecast figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) fuelled fears that volatility following the Middle East crisis will hit the UK hard against an already sluggish backdrop. On the AI race, which Ms Reeves sees as key to growth, she will warn the UK faces a choice of either “bury our heads in the sand and leave it to other countries whose values may differ from ours” or “chart our own course”. “That’s why I am setting out an ambitious plan for the UK to achieve the fastest AI adoption in the G7,” she will say. “In a world defined by technological change, Britain cannot afford to stand still. With this strategy, I believe we can approach the future with confidence – with the technologies of the future invented, built and deployed here in Britain.” The tech funding package announced on Tuesday will include a £1 billion new procurement programme for quantum computers, which the Treasury believes will lead to the development of prototypes of the most advanced quantum computers in the world.

Liz Kendall, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, arrives ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street on March 17. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images