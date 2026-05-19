Rachel Reeve's Treasury asked supermarkets to limit food prices in return for deregulation, reports claim as retail forms slam the Government for policies it says are driving up costs.

Proposals from the Treasury reportedly asked major supermarkets to limit prices on the likes of eggs, bread and milk in return for the lifting of some regulations.

The Treasury has said it would in return offer supermarkets “incentives” which may include easing packaging policies and delay potentially costly changes to healthy food rules, the newspaper said.

Helen Dickinson, the chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the leading trade association for retailers, said: “Rather than introduce 1970s-style price controls and trying to force retailers to sell goods at a loss, the Government must focus on how it will reduce the public policy costs which are pushing up food prices in the first place.”

She added: “The challenge facing retailers is a combination of higher energy and commodity costs resulting from the Middle East conflict, and the soaring cost of the Government’s domestic policies.”