Reeves has refused to reveal the cost of her new "youth guarantee" system, which sees all young people on Universal Credit offered work after 18 months on benefits

A "youth guarantee" which sees all young people on Universal Credit offered work after 18 months on benefits is set to be announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a speech at Labour's conference.

She will say that Britain must be built on the principles of doing "our duty for each other" and "hard work matched by fair reward" in a speech to Labour's annual conference.

However, Ms Reeves told Nick Ferrari she could not reveal the cost of the new system.

The Chancellor said "this is not about spending new money, this is about how we're allocating the money."

"All of the precise numbers can be set out in the budget, but this is about allocating money from the spending review."

She added: "All of the money I will set out in the budget, but the skills and the training that's already been allocated through the budget and through the spending review that I set out just before the summer."

The guarantee, which will be overseen by Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, forms part of a pledge of "nothing less than the abolition of long-term youth unemployment", Ms Reeves will say.