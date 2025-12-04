Investors have now sold down equities for a record six consecutive months

By Jacob Paul

Fears over Rachel Reeves’ Budget last week saw investors pull a record £6.7 billion out of stocks and shares funds in the two months leading up to the fiscal event, figures show.

November was the second-worst month on record, beaten only by the £3.63 billion withdrawn by investors in October. It also marked six months of net withdrawals totalling £10.39 billion, according to global funds network Castelone. Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, blamed the extended period of severe outflows on Reeves' budget and the period of uncertainty in the run-up to her statement. He said: "The political narrative has played havoc with UK savers in recent months. Never have we seen such consistent or large-scale selling before." While inflows restarted on the last three days of trading in November, they halted again suddenly on the day of Ms Reeves' budget announcement.