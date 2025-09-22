Chancellor Rachel Reeves should cut National Insurance (NI) and hike income tax to "level the playing field" between workers and groups like pensioners and landlords, a leading think tank has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Chancellor Rachel Reeves should cut National Insurance (NI) and hike income tax to "level the playing field" between workers and groups like pensioners and landlords, a leading think tank has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new report from the Resolution Foundation suggested a 2 per cent cut in NI with a matched 2 per cent hike in income tax would raise funds to plug a gap in her next Budget without hitting most workers' pay packets. The funds for the policy would instead be from increased takings from pensioners and landlords, who pay income tax but not national insurance. The think tank says the move would signal Ms Reeves is willing to take "tough decisions" on tax to calm jittery bond markets which are currently driving up borrowing costs. The intervention comes as Ms Reeves prepares to deliver a Budget in November that is widely expected to see significant tax rises as she battles to meet her fiscal rules. Read More: Reeves: Gatwick second runway shows Government ‘backing builders, not blockers’ Read More: Freeze alcohol duty in Budget, Reeves urged

The funds for the policy would instead be from increased takings from pensioners and landlords, who pay income tax but not national insurance. Picture: Alamy

The think tank argued that the switch would raise £6 billion and help tackle "unfairness" in the tax system, as income tax is paid by more people including pensioners and landlords. But the change would provide only some of the £20 billion of tax rises the think tank estimated would be needed by 2029/30 thanks to a combination of increased borrowing costs, lacklustre growth and new spending commitments. Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said cutting national insurance and increasing income tax "should form part of wider efforts to level the playing field on tax". Other proposals put forward by the think tank include increasing the tax on dividends, addressing a "worrying" growth in unpaid corporation tax from small businesses, applying a carbon charge to long-haul flights and shipping, and expanding taxation of sugar and salt.

Bond market jitters have driven up borrowing costs - posing a headache for Ms Reeves's Budget this autumn. Picture: Getty