Rachel Reeves denied telling Sir Khan to "get out of my office.". Picture: Cabinet Office

By Alex Storey

Rachel Reeves has denied telling Sir Sadiq Khan to "get out of my office" and kicking him out after the pair allegedly clashed over funding for London.

The Chancellor allegedly cut short a scheduled meeting with the Mayor of London after they argued about cash spending in the capital. But speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Reeves played down the rumours and said the pair had a "great relationship." Nick asked Ms Reeves: "Talking about disagreements, tell us about the bust up with London Mayor, Sir Sadiq Khan. What went on in your office?"

The row allegedly broke out in Ms Reeve's office regarding spending in London. Picture: Alamy

Appearing live from Coventry, the Chancellor replied: "I don't recognise that. "In the Budget, we've put in money for the lower Thames Crossing which eases congestion within London, and also the DLR extension out to Thamesmead. "And in London, kids are going to be lifted out of poverty from this budget and are going to have £150 off." Nick then said: "I wasn't referring to yesterday. I was referring to a report started by the New Statesman, picked up by the Standard. "You told Sir Sadiq earlier to, quote, get out of my office, as he tried to negotiate more funding for the capital. What more can you tell us about this, Chancellor?" Ms Reeves responded: "I don't recognise that characterisation. I've got a great relationship with Sadiq and I saw him just a couple of weeks ago [at] Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph."

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy