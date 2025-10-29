The Chancellor was bullish in the face of grim economic forecasts before the Budget on November 26

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaking at the Regional Investment Summit at Edgbaston Stadium, in Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday October 21, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rachel Reeves has vowed not to accept grim economic forecasts despite reports she has received a raft of bad news ahead of the crunch Budget on November 26.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Writing in the Guardian, the Chancellor acknowledged that productivity forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) could make for tough reading. And she argued that austerity, Brexit and the pandemic had left "deep scars" on the UK's economy. But she said she was "determined that we don't simply accept the forecasts but we defy them" and would not "relitigate the past or let past mistakes determine our future". Her comments come as she prepares to deliver a Budget next month widely expected to involve further tax rises as she seeks to close a multi-billion pound gap in her plans. Read More: Reeves blames Brexit for high inflation as Chancellor plots income tax hike Read More: Why Rachel Reeves should break her tax promise, writes Andrew Marr

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned earlier this month that Ms Reeves could need to find £22 billion of tax rises or spending cuts if she is to restore the £10 billion of headroom she left herself against her debt targets in the spring. That gap is the result of higher borrowing costs, more persistent inflation and weaker growth, along with spending commitments such as partially reversing the cut to winter fuel payments and watering down its plans to cut welfare. Ms Reeves will hope that better-than-expected inflation figures and a slight improvement in some growth forecasts will help ease the pressure. But the gap could be even bigger than feared, following media reports that the OBR is preparing to downgrade its productivity forecasts by 0.3 percentage points. Each percentage point downgrade means the Chancellor needs to find around £7 billion to meet her plans, and the IFS forecast suggested a downgrade of only 0.2 points. This could leave the Chancellor with a gap of almost £30 billion, even before she tries to pay for the expected abolition of the two-child benefit cap. Writing in the Times, former chancellor Sir Jeremy Hunt described the downgrade as a "hammer blow" to Ms Reeves' plans and urged her to "transform" public sector productivity.

Former chancellor Sir Jeremy Hunt described the downgrade as a "hammer blow" to Ms Reeves' plans and urged her to "transform" public sector productivity. Picture: Getty