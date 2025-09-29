Sir Keir Starmer branded Reform UK’s plan to abolish indefinite leave to remain as 'racist'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool this morning. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Rachel Reeves has told LBC that supporting Reform UK’s "racist" plan to abolish indefinite leave "is not racist".

Sir Keir Starmer condemned Reform UK’s plan to abolish indefinite leave to remain (ILR), branding the proposal "racist" and "immoral". When asked by LBC if people who supported the "racist" policy are racist, Ms Reeves said: "people support the Reform Party for all sorts of different reasons, often not knowing the details of policy - but this policy is a racist policy." "This is a racist policy. It's a bad. And it's bad for our country and we need to call that out," she added. Read More: Migrants will have to 'learn English or leave Britain' under new plans to be unveiled by Home Secretary

The Chancellor added: "people who might be at work today, sitting next to somebody who wasn't born in this country. "The next door neighbour might not have been born in this country. They might be married to somebody who wasn't born in this country. "And what Nigel Farage and the Reform Party are saying is that they would deport those people." Reform UK leader Nigel Farage unveiled the proposal last week, saying ILR should be replaced by a tougher visa system. Under current rules, migrants can apply for ILR after five years, gaining the right to live, study and work in the UK permanently. Labour, meanwhile, has proposed extending the qualifying period to 10 years, with a consultation launched in May. The prime minister said the policy would “rip this country apart.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of the North East Kim McGuinness at the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir said: “It’s one thing to say we’re going to remove illegal migrants, people who have no right to be here, I’m up for that. "It’s a completely different thing to say we’re going to reach in to people who are lawfully here and start removing them. "They are our neighbours, they’re people who work in our economy, they’re part of who we are.” Asked whether he believed Reform was appealing to racist voters, Sir Keir said: “No. I think there are plenty of people who either vote Reform or are thinking of voting Reform who are frustrated. "They had 14 years of failure under the Conservatives, they want us to change things … I actually totally do understand that.” Reform UK hit back, with spokesperson Zia Yusuf saying: “Labour’s message to the country is clear: pay hundreds of billions for foreign nationals to live off the state forever, or Labour will call you racist. Reform’s plan will ensure only British people can access welfare and that migrants contribute to society.” A YouGov poll released on Saturday suggested the issue splits opinion. While 58% of Britons oppose stripping ILR from those who already hold it, 44% back ending ILR as a policy, compared to 43% who oppose.