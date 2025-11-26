"People are frightened to death of spending money," he told LBC

Raymond Sutcliffe has banned the Chancellor from his greengrocers. Picture: Google Maps / LBC

By Alex Taylor-Brown and Alice Padgett

Rachel Reeves's local greengrocer has told LBC he has banned the new Chancellor from his shop, accusing the government of failing to get a grip on spending and "wasting" public money.

Raymond Sutcliffe, who owns Sutcliffe’s Greengrocers in the Chancellor's Leeds West and Pudsey constituency, said shoppers were increasingly anxious about the cost of living and blamed the state of the economy on years of political mismanagement. "People are frightened to death of spending money," he told LBC. Read More: When is the Autumn Budget and what could be in it? Read More: Autumn Budget LIVE politics updatesw

"We need to get people spending money. All they’ve got to do as a government is concentrate on how much money they are wasting. Billions wasted in this country, billions. "Forget trying to tax everybody to death." The Chancellor is looking for ways to fill an estimated £20million black hole ahead of the Autumn announcement later today - with Reeves reportedly considering a range of tax hikes.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Southport ahead of the Budget. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sutcliffe said he had taken the decision to ban Reeves from the shop because he believes she has lost the confidence of local people. "We need a fresh start and let’s get back to basics. "We’ve got a lovely country and it’s a mess. … she’s done enough damage," he said. Despite his frustration with the government, he stressed that Farsley remained a supportive place for small businesses. "Lots of local and independent businesses here. In that respect we’re fortunate because we’ve got a really good community," he said. In announcing the date she will make the statement, Ms Reeves denied the economy is "broken,” despite needing to plug a £50 billion black hole. Ms Reeves said: "A budget involves choices. Choices are things that we do, and also things that we don't do."I hope that you like every single measure but you might not. There might be 99 per cent or 95 per cent that you like, but 1 or 5 per cent that you don’t. The budget is a package. It's not a pick and mix."

Rachel Reeves during a visit to Farsley meeting local business owners. Picture: Alamy