Reeves' local greengrocer bans Chancellor due to economic 'mess'
Rachel Reeves's local greengrocer has told LBC he has banned the new Chancellor from his shop, accusing the government of failing to get a grip on spending and "wasting" public money.
Raymond Sutcliffe, who owns Sutcliffe’s Greengrocers in the Chancellor's Leeds West and Pudsey constituency, said shoppers were increasingly anxious about the cost of living and blamed the state of the economy on years of political mismanagement.
"People are frightened to death of spending money," he told LBC.
"We need to get people spending money. All they’ve got to do as a government is concentrate on how much money they are wasting. Billions wasted in this country, billions.
"Forget trying to tax everybody to death."
The Chancellor is looking for ways to fill an estimated £20million black hole ahead of the Autumn announcement later today - with Reeves reportedly considering a range of tax hikes.
Mr Sutcliffe said he had taken the decision to ban Reeves from the shop because he believes she has lost the confidence of local people.
"We need a fresh start and let’s get back to basics.
"We’ve got a lovely country and it’s a mess. … she’s done enough damage," he said.
Despite his frustration with the government, he stressed that Farsley remained a supportive place for small businesses.
"Lots of local and independent businesses here. In that respect we’re fortunate because we’ve got a really good community," he said.
In announcing the date she will make the statement, Ms Reeves denied the economy is "broken,” despite needing to plug a £50 billion black hole.
Ms Reeves said: "A budget involves choices. Choices are things that we do, and also things that we don't do."I hope that you like every single measure but you might not. There might be 99 per cent or 95 per cent that you like, but 1 or 5 per cent that you don’t. The budget is a package. It's not a pick and mix."
Earlier this week, entrepreneurs told LBC that starting a small business in the UK is ‘hard to justify’, with one entrepreneur admitting their success has come “in spite” of government policy.
Hospitality trade bodies and businesses are sounding the alarm ahead of the impending Budget, with leaders calling on Rachel Reeves to cut VAT and business rates for pubs and restaurants.
Imme Ermgassen, the founder of a non-alcoholic aperitif called Botivo, told LBC that the UK is a “hostile” environment for entrepreneurs looking to step into the food and beverage industry.
“I know very few independent brands that are anywhere near to breaking even,” she told LBC.
“Over 90 per cent of businesses aren't making it to year three and we're seeing craft breweries closing every single day, brands closing every single day. There are very few that will be able to make it.”
Independent drinks brands and retailers say the economic pressures hammering pubs, restaurants, and hotels through alcohol duty, high business rates, and VAT create a “secondary squeeze” on their own companies that stifles growth.