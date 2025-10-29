The Chancellor is looking at raising income tax by 2 per cent while cutting national insurance by the same rate

Rachel Reeves is considering a 2 per cent income tax hike at November's Budget - with the Tories urging Keir Starmer to sack the Chancellor if she does. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rachel Reeves is considering a 2 per cent income tax hike at November's Budget - with the Tories urging Keir Starmer to sack the Chancellor if she does.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Reeves is reportedly considering simultaneously hiking the basic rate of income tax by 2 per cent alongside an equivalent cut in national insurance (NI). The move, which will not hit employees but will target pensioners and landlords, is expected to raise around £6bn as the Chancellor seeks to fill a black hole in Britain's public finances. If announced, Ms Reeves would become the first Chancellor to increase the basic rate, which is currently 20 per cent, since the 1970s. The reports come after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly declined to reaffirm his commitment to Labour's manifesto pledge not to hike National Insurance, income tax or VAT. Read More: Starmer refuses to rule out breaking manfiesto pledge with Budget tax raid Read More: Reeves blames Brexit for high inflation as Chancellor plots income tax hike

The reports come after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly declined to reaffirm his commitment to Labour's manifesto pledge not to hike National Insurance, income tax or VAT. Picture: Getty

He was repeatedly pressed on the matter by Conservatives leader Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday. But the PM batted away Badenoch’s questions, responding: "The Budget is on November 26 and we will lay out our plans." Sir Keir also appeared to dodge queries on whether Labour would extend a freeze on income tax personal allowances, which has been branded a 'stealth tax'. After the indications that Reeves was considering a hike in personal income tax, Mrs Badenoch is set to go further and suggest hat Starmer should sack Reeves if she goes ahead with tax rises. At a pre-Budget rally on Thursday marking a year since Ms Reeves’ first fiscal event, the Tory leader will demand that the Chancellor “get the axe if she puts up tax”. Before the rally, Mrs Badenoch said: “Nobody voted for high taxes and out-of-control spending, but that’s what they’re getting from this weak Prime Minister. "After her Budget last year, Rachel Reeves promised she was ‘not coming back with… more taxes’. But now that looks like a lie as she is gearing up to impose more punishing tax hikes.”

Starmer was repeatedly pressed on the matter by Conservatives leader Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy