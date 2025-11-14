The Chancellor has reportedly ditched plans to raise income tax in the November 26 fiscal event

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has sensationally U-turned on plans to hike income tax in the upcoming Budget, reports claim. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has sensationally U-turned on plans to hike income tax in the upcoming Budget, reports claim.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Financial Times is reporting that Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have informed the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that they would not be hiking rates in the November 26 fiscal event. Reeves had appeared to all but confirm she would be raising income tax, in a break from her party's 2024 election manifesto last week. The Chancellor had told the public in a Downing Street press conference last week that "everyone has to play their part" in fixing Britain's broken finances". The speech was widely interpreted as confirmation of newspaper reports that the Treasury would raise the basic rate of income tax by 2 per cent. Read More: Reeves abandons plans for exit tax on wealthy people fleeing Britain Read More: Strict new renters' rights to come into effect from May as Government ban no-fault evictions

The Chancellor had told the public in a Downing Street press conference last week that "everyone has to play their part" in fixing Britain's broken finances". Picture: Getty

On Monday she said that sticking to those commitments “would require things like deep cuts in capital spending” that could harm productivity growth. An income tax rise would help her bridge a fiscal black hole estimated by some economists to be as much as £50 billion, but it would also break Labour’s clear manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT. But the Financial Times has reported that she has now abandoned those plans over fears they could anger both voters and backbench Labour MPs. The prospect of a manifesto breach drew criticism earlier this month from Labour’s new deputy leader Lucy Powell, who said it would damage “trust in politics”. Having vowed not to return to “austerity” through deeper spending cuts, the Chancellor could now have to rely on increases in a wider range of smaller taxes if she is to stick to her self-imposed rules on debt and borrowing.

The prospect of a manifesto breach drew criticism earlier this month from Labour’s new deputy leader Lucy Powell, who said it would damage “trust in politics”. Picture: Getty