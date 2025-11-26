The Chancellor said she is aware some of the public feel "frustrated at the pace of change"

Rachel Reeves will deliver her second Budget speech later today. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Rachel Reeves acknowledged people are "angry at unfairness" in the British economy ahead of unveiling her Budget speech.

Speaking before Wednesday's announcements, the Chancellor said the Government had started to see results in the past year with "wages rising faster than inflation, hospital waiting lists coming down, and our economy growing faster and stronger than people expected." Ms Reeves also blamed austerity, Brexit, and the Covid-19 pandemic for causing lasting damage to the economy which she will address at the House of Commons at lunchtime. "But I know there is more to do," she said in a filmed address.

Tax rises are set to be announced in Wednesday's Budget. Picture: Alamy

"I know that the cost of living is still bearing down on family finances, I know that people feel frustrated at the pace of change, or angry at the unfairness in our economy. "I have to be honest that the damage done from austerity, a chaotic Brexit and the pandemic were worse than we thought. "But I'm not going to duck those challenges, and nor will I accept that our past must define our future. It doesn’t have to." She described the Budget as being for "the British people" and said the Government would work with them to "build a fairer, stronger and more secure Britain." The Chancellor insisted she will use her Budget to introduce measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as the beleaguered Government hopes to keep backbench Labour MPs on side amid an expected series of tax rises.

The Chancellor is expected to give her speech later today. Picture: PA

Ms Reeves has also vowed to reduce the costs of Government debt and is expected to take steps to increase the leeway above her borrowing plans, as she attempts to maintain fiscal credibility. "Today I will take the fair and necessary choices to deliver on our promise of change," Ms Reeves said ahead of the Budget. She added: “"I will not return Britain back to austerity, nor will I lose control of public spending with reckless borrowing. "I will push ahead with the biggest drive for growth in a generation." The Chancellor is reportedly going to adopt what is being called a "smorgasbord" approach to raising taxes at the Budget.