Rumoured plans to cap the Cycle to Work scheme risk undermining one of Britain’s most successful policies.

This isn’t a tax perk for the few ‘high earners in the Surrey Hills’, it’s a lifeline for the many who rely on affordable, greener travel and the Chancellor risks punishing the very people it was designed to help - ordinary commuters trying to save money and travel sustainably.

For 25 years this simple, proven policy has helped over two million people afford a bike for their commute - from nurses and shop workers to teachers and civil servants.

It’s one of the few initiatives that genuinely supports workers, businesses and the environment alike – and the data proves it.

New research commissioned by the Cycle to Work Alliance shows that the scheme generates £573 million in annual economic benefits, supporting local retailers, boosting productivity, improving health, and putting money back into people’s pockets.

Last year alone, 199,000 employees bought bikes and accessories worth £219 million, generating £43.8 million in VAT and giving a much-needed boost to Britain’s struggling cycling sector.

Crucially, two-thirds of participants are basic-rate taxpayers, and many rely on the scheme to access a bike that makes their daily commute possible.

For workers travelling long distances, over hilly terrain, or with mobility challenges, that often means an e-bike or an adapted cycle. This is not a “luxury purchase,” but a lifeline.

Since the £1,000 cap was lifted in 2019, the average purchase value has risen modestly, reflecting the growing popularity of e-bikes that have opened cycling to more people than ever before with some even foregoing their family car for a cargo bike to make more sustainable journeys on the school run via their route to work.

A new cap would risk reversing that progress just as the Government’s own Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy aims for cycling to be a safe, easy and accessible option for everyone, and the NHS’s long-term plan places greater emphasis on prevention and helping people lead more active, healthier lives.

The result would be fewer people cycling, more congestion, and greater strain on public services - a textbook example of a short-term fiscal win causing long-term social and economic loss.

Cycling to work isn’t a lifestyle choice for a privileged few, it’s a practical, cost-effective and healthy way for millions to travel. It saves the average commuter £1,262 a year, cuts sickness absence costs by £63 per employee, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by a quarter.

Nearly four in ten users are cycling to work for the first time - clear evidence that the scheme is helping people change how they travel and live.

The Cycle to Work Scheme is working exactly as intended: helping ordinary workers choose healthier, greener journeys while supporting the economy.

Capping it now would mean slamming the brakes on one of Britain’s quiet success stories – just when we need it most.

_____________________

Steve Edgell is the Chair of the Cycle to Work Alliance

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk