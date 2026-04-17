The Chancellor cautioned against a 'knee-jerk' ban on youngsters using online platforms

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rachel Reeves has warned against a 'rush' to ban under-16s from social media while admitting concern over how platforms affect children.

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While recognising action was needed, the Chancellor cautioned over a “knee jerk” response. The Labour Cabinet minister made her comments as Sir Keir Starmer hauled tech chiefs into Downing Street to say the risks faced by children on social media “can’t go on like this”. However, he could not guarantee action by the summer to crack down on harms. Senior figures from X, Meta, Snap, TikTok, and Google – which owns YouTube – were summoned by the Prime Minister on Thursday to push them to go further on protecting young people as the Government considers new restrictions. Read More: PM hints social media ban for children IS coming as he vows to act Read More: Rachel Reeves says Iran war was 'mistake' that failed to make world 'safer'

TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X are shown with a UK flag with a padlock representing digital regulation and safety laws under the Online Safety Act. Picture: Alamy

The meeting came as pressure is building for a social media ban for under-16s, amid mounting concern over its impact on their health and safety. Despite growing calls, MPs again rejected a bid by the Lords to bar youngsters immediately from accessing the platforms. Speaking in Washington DC, where she is attending a summit of the International Monetary Fund, Ms Reeves said: “I think it’s important that we get this right, that we learn from what other countries around the world have done, that we don’t find it creates more problems than it solves by children finding other ways to access these social media platforms, and you don’t erode the trust between parents and children.” She added: “But like most parents as well as most politicians, I am concerned about the impact of social media on young people, but want to make sure that we get this right. “We can’t rush this. “We can’t make a knee jerk reaction that ends up creating more problems than it solves, but I think, like many people, I recognise that action is needed.” Earlier, Sir Keir said: “Things can’t go on like this, they must change because right now social media is putting our children at risk.

Senior figures from X, Meta, Snap, TikTok, and Google – which owns YouTube – were summoned by the Prime Minister on Thursday. Picture: Getty