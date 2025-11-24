In an attempt to balance the books, the chancellor will increase the threshold for this property tax, raising it from £1.5 million to £2 million.

By Frankie Elliott

Wealthy people will once again be targeted by Rachel Reeves, with the owners of Britain’s most expensive properties being hit with a tax worth an average of £4,500.

In an attempt to balance the books, the chancellor will increase the threshold for this property tax, raising it from £1.5 million to £2 million. In doing so, Reeves hopes to raise between £400 million and £450 million, which will be collected through council tax bills.

The existing council tax system will be used as the basis for the charge by the Treasury, as it revalues 2.4 million of the most valuable properties across bands F, G and H. Picture: Getty

The existing council tax system will be used as the basis for the charge by the Treasury, as it revalues 2.4 million of the most valuable properties across bands F, G and H. The hike will hit more than 100,000 of the most valuable properties, which will be banded depending on their value. A broader version of the tax was initially planned, which would have started at £1.5 million and affected 300,000 households. But the threshold was raised amid concerns the original bar would impact people who are "asset rich and cash poor". People will be able to defer paying the tax until they move house or die, to avoid situations where they may have to sell their homes to cover the cost. Reeves' plan could lead to a slowdown at the top of the housing market, the Office for Budget Responsibility has said. The budget watchdog highlighted concerns that fewer properties would be sold as a result of the policy. But a government source said the impact on the housing market is expected to be minimal.