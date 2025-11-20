Concerns have been raised over guidance issued by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) suggesting officers limit the use of the word “prostitute” or “prostitution” to “specific legal meanings and offences”.

The guidance suggests using vocabulary such as “sexual entrepreneurs”, referring to those who “have chosen to engage in commercial sex as a career choice and for whom sex work is not necessarily a temporary arrangement that they seek to exit”.

It comes amid warnings over the commercialisation of sexual exploitation, with MPs voicing concern on the subject - namely due to a plummeting rate of convictions.

According to an all-party parliamentary group (APPG), MPs highlight that the vocabulary could see prostitution become commonplace amid rising concerns that the terminology could 'normalise' and 'decriminalise' the practice.

