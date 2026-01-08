Former Premier League referee David Coote has avoided jail after a sexual video of a 15-year-old schoolboy was found on his laptop.

Coote, 43, was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years during a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the child pornography was found after a separate probe into comments he made about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in 2020.

The court heard Coote’s electronic devices were seized by police in February last year, and the video of the schoolboy from January 2, 2020, was found on the hard drive of his Dell laptop.

Prosecutors said the two minute, 11 second-video showed the boy undress until he was completely naked before performing sexual acts on himself.

