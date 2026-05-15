Referee John Beaton and his family have been placed under police surveillance. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over a data protection offence after personal information relating to football referee John Beaton was leaked online following the penalty controversy in Celtic’s win over Motherwell.

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Beaton's decision to penalise Well midfielder Sam Nicholson for handball in a stoppage-time VAR review allowed Celtic to cut the gap on league leaders Hearts to one point ahead of Saturday’s title decider. The decision was slammed in Scotland and beyond and the Foundation of Hearts, the league leaders' majority shareholder, expressed extreme concerns over refereeing decisions during the title run-in. The Scottish Football Association said Beaton and his family had spent Thursday night at home under police surveillance "following a leak of personal details online" and condemned attempts to compromise the safety of match officials. Read more: Emma Raducanu returns to US Open-winning coach Andrew Richardson Read more: Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace: Foden shines as hosts go back within two points of leaders Arsenal

Celtic celebrate following victory against Motherwell. Picture: Getty

A statement added: "Such vigilantism, motivated by decisions perceived to be right or wrong on a field of play, is a scourge on our national game and we are grateful to Police Scotland for their swift intervention. "We are also clear, sadly, that this is the inevitable consequence of the heightening criticism, intolerance and scapegoating demonstrated this season by media pundits, supporters, official supporters’ groups, clubs, players, managers and former match officials." The SFA stated it would seek to strengthen its rules to protect match officials.

Scottish FA statement. — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) May 15, 2026

The governing body added: "Those who have sought to apportion blame and conspiracy towards match officials to deflect from defeats or perceived injustices throughout the season have contributed to an environment that puts the safety of our staff and match officials in jeopardy. "This is the consequence of a hysterical media narrative, fuelled by irresponsible knee-jerk post-match media interviews, commentary and official social media posts." The SFA said the latest issue affecting Beaton is not an "isolated incident" and stated there were "many examples of match officials being placed in harmful situations".

Hearts will meet Celtic on Sunday in a title decider. Picture: Getty