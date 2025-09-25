Nigel Farage is "interested in the politics of grievance", the PM has said

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer has branded Reform UK "cowards" after one of the party’s councils banned journalists from speaking to its leader.

The Prime Minister questioned the party’s commitment to free speech when they “don’t have the courage” to talk to those who would "hold them to account". Reform UK’s willingness to showcase those who argue “vaccines lead to cancer” was also criticised by Sir Keir as he spoke to regional reporters ahead of the Labour Party conference later this week. Sir Keir said he believes Reform voters “want the very best for their country”, but added the party’s leader, Nigel Farage, is “interested in the politics of grievance”. Read More: Boris Johnson speaks of 'serious anxieties' about Reform - as he slams Nigel Farage's 'dangerous' stance on Ukraine

The Reform UK leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Mick Barton, claimed earlier this year that Nottinghamshire Live, which is the online edition of the Nottingham Post, was spinning his comments. The news website reported that Nottinghamshire County Council’s press office had confirmed on multiple occasions to several media outlets that Reform UK councillors had been banned from speaking to its journalists. However, Mr Barton said the ban only applied to him and not other councillors from his party, but confirmed the authority would still not send press releases to the publication. Sir Keir said: "It’s cowardly. "It’s the complete opposite of free speech. And it lacks the basic accountability which ought to come with being elected into office." He added: “Reform have got to take responsibility for their own actions. It’s them that, on the one hand, pretend that they’re champions of free speech and accountability.