When did we become North Korea? When Reform banned journalists
"At what point did we become North Korea?” Nigel Farage asked about Britain this week as he addressed Capitol Hill.
The Reform leader was speaking in the US in relation to Graham Linehan’s controversial arrest and Lucy Connolly being freed after serving a reduced sentence for stirring up racial hatred online.
But in comparing the UK to North Korea, the irony appeared lost on Mr Farage, whose party has locally severed contact with the Nottingham Post and its online arm, Nottinghamshire Live.
Mick Barton, leader of the Reform-run Nottinghamshire County Council, prohibited journalists from contacting him or other of his party’s councillors in retaliation for a story about plans to change the structure of local government.
The Post’s reporters, including the BBC-funded local democracy journalists that it manages, have been blacklisted from attending meetings and even receiving press releases.
While Mr Barton has since backtracked and said other Reform councillors can speak to the press, a ban of this type is an unprecedented attack on local democracy.
Never before has a political party taken such steps to remove itself from being held to accountability by a local press. And what’s more, this is the same party that has built its brand around the importance of free speech and government transparency.
Mr Farage’s defenders might argue the Nottinghamshire incident does not represent the party’s stance. It is not uncommon for bad apple councillors to be struck off with head office firing off a condemning statement and distancing themselves.
Reform even has a history of ringing the changes at local level, recently installing a 19-year-old in charge of Warwickshire County Council after the previous leader quit 41 days into the job.
But instead of rebuking Mr Barton, Reform heavyweights have instead given him their backing with Lee Anderson, a Nottinghamshire MP, joining the boycott and party deputy leader Richard Tice putting the ball in the Post’s court to apologise.
As its editor has said, the Post should not need to say sorry for looking to do what local papers have done for generations: inform readers of how local governments are operating.
Surely Reform is not naive enough to think it operates the only authority to have ever not liked a story published about it? But where would it end in Farage’s Britain? It sets a worrying precedent, especially with the right-wing party currently heading opinion polls and potentially heading for government.
Suppressing opposition, scrutiny and accountability all feels a bit… authoritarian.
At what point did we become North Korea? Perhaps when we stopped journalists from doing their jobs.
