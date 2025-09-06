"At what point did we become North Korea?” Nigel Farage asked about Britain this week as he addressed Capitol Hill.

The Reform leader was speaking in the US in relation to Graham Linehan’s controversial arrest and Lucy Connolly being freed after serving a reduced sentence for stirring up racial hatred online.

But in comparing the UK to North Korea, the irony appeared lost on Mr Farage, whose party has locally severed contact with the Nottingham Post and its online arm, Nottinghamshire Live.

Mick Barton, leader of the Reform-run Nottinghamshire County Council, prohibited journalists from contacting him or other of his party’s councillors in retaliation for a story about plans to change the structure of local government.

The Post’s reporters, including the BBC-funded local democracy journalists that it manages, have been blacklisted from attending meetings and even receiving press releases.

While Mr Barton has since backtracked and said other Reform councillors can speak to the press, a ban of this type is an unprecedented attack on local democracy.

Never before has a political party taken such steps to remove itself from being held to accountability by a local press. And what’s more, this is the same party that has built its brand around the importance of free speech and government transparency.