The policy would be part of a series of changes to welfare and benefits under a Reform government that would stop some claimants “taking everyone else for mugs”, the party says.

Reform UK Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick (left) and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice at a press conference to unveil their plans for welfare reform in central London. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Long-term benefits claimants will be made to clean up their local high street or face being stripped of their benefits under new plans unveiled by Reform UK.

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Long-term benefits claimants will be made to clean up their local high street or face being stripped of their benefits under new plans unveiled by Reform UK. The party’s Treasury spokesperson, Robert Jenrick, said the policy would be part of a series of changes to welfare and benefits under a Reform government that would stop some claimants “taking everyone else for mugs”. The proposal was announced alongside others that Mr Jenrick said would cut £50 billion from the welfare bill. It includes seeing disability and sickness payments withdrawn or changed, in a move Reform branded the biggest shake-up of the welfare state in a generation. Under the changes, foreign nationals would also be banned from claiming almost all types of benefits in the UK, including EU nationals. Read more: Reform sets out plan to end ‘immoral’ welfare payments to foreigners Read more: Reform planning to slash £50billion from benefits bill and scrap Pip

Mr Jenrick said Reform’s “welfare to work” policy would mean that people who are long-term claimants and fit to work would be forced to do 20 hours of work a week in the community. Picture: PA

On Monday, Mr Jenrick and Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice set up a confrontation with the European Union over the issue, as they said it meant the Brexit deal would have to be renegotiated. Speaking at an event in central London, Mr Jenrick said Reform’s “welfare to work” policy would mean that people who are long-term claimants and fit to work would be forced to do 20 hours of work a week in the community. He said: “They’ll work to clean up high streets and parks, to beautify neglected places, to carry out minor repairs, to staff libraries and community centres, to perform many other tasks from the list that we’ve published today. “We’ll also embrace local charities and community groups and ask them to help us and take part. If claimants refuse to participate or fail to show up, they’ll face penalties. “Let me speak very plainly. If people who are capable of work refuse, then they’ll get nothing. That’s fair.” He said claimants who are taking benefits rather than working are “taking advantage” of their neighbours. The event heard that the average tax burden for each family to pay for the welfare state will reach £7,000 by 2031.