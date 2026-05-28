Ethel McGill claim her father's war pension and benefits for 12 years, feigned dementia and claimed she needed a wheelchair. Picture: Reform/LBC

By Henry Riley

A Reform MP has come under fire after seeming to promote the plight of 'Britain's biggest benefits cheat' across her social media channels.

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Yesterday, Sarah Pochin posted a video of Ethel McGill, 76, alongside the caption "helping people like Ethel is why I love my job". In the clip, Ethel claims that "within two days" of speaking with Reform UK, she was "getting the help I needed", specifically an adapted two-bedroom bungalow. However, within hours it was deleted from 'X', Facebook and Instagram. LBC can now exclusively reveal Ms McGill is an amateur actress who was dubbed 'Britain's biggest benefits cheat' by the Daily Mirror in 2019 after her involvement in a £740,000 benefit scam. Specialist Prosecutor in the Specialist Fraud Division at the CPS, Stephane Pendered said it was "the largest case of benefit fraud by a single person that I have prosecuted".

Sarah Pochin told LBC that Reform UK "stands firmly against benefit fraud and abuse of the system", adding that "as an MP, I have to take people at face value" and that they do not "run background checks" on people asking for support. It is understood Ms McGill continued to claim her father Robert Dennison's war pension and benefits for 12 years after he died in 2004, as well as feigning dementia and claiming she needed a wheelchair back. Investigators from the Department of Work and Pensions filmed her walking and driving despite claiming she had debilitating illnesses for 30 years. Read more: We're 'laying waste to whole generation', warns former minister, as figures reveal more than 1 million young people not in work Read more: Three stabbed ‘by knifeman shouting Allahu Akbar’ at Swiss train station

Ethel McGill feigned dementia and claimed she needed a wheelchair. Picture: DEPARTMENT FOR WORK AND PENSIONS

'Breathtaking dishonesty' Judge Steven Everett told McGill in court "Nobody, including me, believes that you are ill, and that you have been putting this on for years", and said she had displayed "breathtaking dishonesty" and "devious behaviour". McGill admitted fraud and was jailed for five years and 10 months. She pleaded guilty to 14 charges including conspiracy to commit fraud, false accounting and false representation after it emerged at Liverpool Crown Court that she would ask a friend to lie in bed and pretend to be her father when authorities visited her Runcorn home. The prosecutor at the time accused her of making "good use of her amateur dramatic skills by feigning dementia to succeed in her own fraudulent benefit claims". It is understood Ms McGill continued to claim her father Robert Dennison's war pension and benefits after he died in 2004, as well as feigning dementia and claiming she needed a wheelchair back.