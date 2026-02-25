Restore Britain surges but Reform UK still top of polls despite new challenger
Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain has surged in the polls shortly after it was launched
Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain has surged in the polls shortly after it was launched, but the MP's former party, Reform UK, is still ahead in the latest voting intention survey.
The MP for Great Yarmouth was elected while in Reform in 2024, but left Nigel Farage’s outfit last year and has since been an independent before announcing his own party.
Restore Britain was initially conceived as a pressure group, but Mr Lowe has stepped up his ambitions and appears willing to challenge his old party for the space on the right of British politics.
Lowe's new outfit has debuted at seven per cent in the latest poll by Find Out Now.
Restore's policies are strongly nationalist and socially conservative, even far right, with the party appearing to want to directly challenge Reform UK’s direction.
Lowe is expected to stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner for Restore Britain.
As of February 23, Restore has 12 British councillors, and Lowe is the sole MP.
Despite the new challenger on the right, Farage's Reform UK still holds a healthy lead at the top of the polls.
Reform would receive 25 per cent of the votes should a general election be held imminently, the survey suggests.
Despite being elected with a 170-seat majority just 18 months ago, Labour have slumped to tied third in the poll.
The Prime Minister's party would receive just 16 per cent of the vote in the case of an election, the same figure as Kemi Badenoch's Conservatives.
Both parties would be beaten in vote share by Zack Polanski's Green Party, which has polled at 18 per cent.
Find Out Now polled a representative sample of 3,029 UK adults to come to their conclusions.
The polls will be happy reading for both Reform UK and the Greens ahead of Thursday's Gorton and Denton by-election.
Pundits have suggested that if Labour lose the seat which was held by Andrew Gwynne until he stood down for ill-health reasons, it could trigger a leadership challenge for Sir Keir Starmer.