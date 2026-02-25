Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain has surged in the polls shortly after it was launched

By Chay Quinn

Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain has surged in the polls shortly after it was launched, but the MP's former party, Reform UK, is still ahead in the latest voting intention survey.

The MP for Great Yarmouth was elected while in Reform in 2024, but left Nigel Farage’s outfit last year and has since been an independent before announcing his own party. Restore Britain was initially conceived as a pressure group, but Mr Lowe has stepped up his ambitions and appears willing to challenge his old party for the space on the right of British politics. Lowe's new outfit has debuted at seven per cent in the latest poll by Find Out Now.

Restore's policies are strongly nationalist and socially conservative, even far right, with the party appearing to want to directly challenge Reform UK’s direction. Lowe is expected to stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner for Restore Britain. As of February 23, Restore has 12 British councillors, and Lowe is the sole MP. Despite the new challenger on the right, Farage's Reform UK still holds a healthy lead at the top of the polls. Reform would receive 25 per cent of the votes should a general election be held imminently, the survey suggests.

