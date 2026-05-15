The Reform deputy leader said his party will campaign heavily in an upcoming by-election in Makerfield after MP Josh Simons stood down

Reform will throw everything at a by-election Andy Burnham (left) is standing in, Reform deputy leader Richard Tice (right) said. Picture: Getty/Global

By Jacob Paul

Reform UK will throw everything at an upcoming by-election to stop Andy Burnham from becoming an MP, Richard Tice told LBC.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Reform deputy leader said his party will campaign heavily in an upcoming by-election in Makerfield after MP Josh Simons stood down, clearing the way for Mr Burnham to return to Westminster and challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. “I'm not in charge of the selection process, but it will be very rapid. And the campaign will be all about vote Reform. Make Burnham history, because he has to resign also as mayor of Greater Manchester,” Mr Tice told Nick. If Reform wins, it will be a devastating blow to Mr Burnham’s leadership hopes as the Manchester Mayor currently holds no seat in Parliament - a requirement for standing as leadership candidate. “We want him to be a part of history as opposed to coming back into Parliament,” Mr Tice said. Read more: Burnham launches new Westminster bid as Labour MP stands down - but Farage pledges to throw everything at by-election Read more: Starmer's battle begins: PM challenged as Burnham and Streeting begin bids for takeover

Burnham is favourite to replace Starmer. Picture: Getty

It follows similar comments made by Reform leader Nigel Farage, who said “will throw absolutely everything” at the Makerfield by-election. While Burnham is one of the frontrunners to replace Sir Keir, his victory is far from assured after Reform hoovered up votes in the area last week in the local elections. Confirming his intention to stand in Makerfield, Mr Burnham wrote on X: "I grew up in this area and have lived here for 25 years. I care deeply about it and its people. I know they have been let down by national politics. "Ten years ago, I decided to leave Westminster. Why? Because, after 16 years, I came to the conclusion that our national political system does not work for areas like ours."I learnt this fighting its failure to invest in the Wigan borough, for justice for the Hillsborough families and against its treatment of Greater Manchester during the pandemic. "Over the last decade, I have been challenging this failure from the outside and building a new and better way of doing politics.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham must become an MP before he can challenge for the leadership. Picture: Getty