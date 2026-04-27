Reform calls off fuel duty march after just a handful of supporters show up
Reform UK's protest against the government's 'war on motorists' has only attracted two vehicles - one of which was the party's official bus
Reform UK called off a "fair fuel" March on Monday after just a few dozen spectators showed up, most of whom were from the media.
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The so-called "national fuel protest" down Whitehall had been advertised by Reform figures on social media, including by its treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick.
However 40 minutes after the event began on Monday at 9am, the only vehicles at the protest were a Reform UK bus and a taxi.
Just a few dozen people were gathered around the bus, most of whom were from the media along with a smattering of Reform UK supporters.
The event was due to include a march down Whitehall, but organisers called off the moving protest.
Robert Jenrick, who was leading the protest with Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice, London mayoral candidate Laila Cunningham and MP Sarah Pochin, insisted the group had been met with support when they drove the bus around London.
He said drivers had been "hooting their horns in support of us".
"We're here to send a very strong message to Rachel Reeves, the chancellor: do something now to help our hard-pressed motorists.
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“Chancellors and finance ministers all over the world, from Australia to Germany to Sweden to Spain to Ireland, are acting to lighten the load.”
Reform is urging the Chancellor to "cut fuel duty now" and scrap an expected fuel duty increase in September.
It comes as oil prices continue to soar on the back of the US-Israel war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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The government has been under pressure to set out measures to lessen the impact of rising fuel prices on British customers, with Keir Starmer due to chair a meeting with Bank of England representatives on Tuesday to discuss the economic consequences of the Iran war.
Oil prices hit a near three-week high on Monday, as the key strait remains closed after peace talks between the US and Iran foundered.
“If you’re listening, Rachel Reeves – and I did invite her here today last week, she didn’t say that – but if she’s cowering at one of the windows of the Treasury behind us, listen,” Mr Jenrick said.
“Listen to the millions of Brits who are finding life hard at the moment. Take action. Lighten the load. Cut fuel duty now.”
Donald Trump announced over the weekend that diplomats would no longer be travelling to Pakistan for talks due to a lack of progress.
He told Fox News on Sunday: “If they want, we can talk, but we’re not sending people.”
On Monday, Sir Keir once more claimed that fuel duty is due to remain frozen until September, and that the government has capped household energy costs until July, regardless of what happens in Iran.