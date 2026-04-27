Reform UK's protest against the government's 'war on motorists' has only attracted two vehicles - one of which was the party's official bus

The fuel duty protest was widely advertised on social media, including by Reform's treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Reform UK called off a "fair fuel" March on Monday after just a few dozen spectators showed up, most of whom were from the media.

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The so-called "national fuel protest" down Whitehall had been advertised by Reform figures on social media, including by its treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick. However 40 minutes after the event began on Monday at 9am, the only vehicles at the protest were a Reform UK bus and a taxi. Just a few dozen people were gathered around the bus, most of whom were from the media along with a smattering of Reform UK supporters.

The event failed to draw more than a few dozen supporters. Picture: Getty

The event was due to include a march down Whitehall, but organisers called off the moving protest. Robert Jenrick, who was leading the protest with Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice, London mayoral candidate Laila Cunningham and MP Sarah Pochin, insisted the group had been met with support when they drove the bus around London. He said drivers had been "hooting their horns in support of us". "We're here to send a very strong message to Rachel Reeves, the chancellor: do something now to help our hard-pressed motorists. Read more: Royal Mail investigating claims postman said he binned Reform UK leaflets Read more: 'Riddled with inaccuracies': Richard Tice hits out at 'smear campaign' over claims he dodged £100k in tax

Reform is calling on the government to cut fuel duty and abandon an anticipated rise in September . Picture: Getty

“Chancellors and finance ministers all over the world, from Australia to Germany to Sweden to Spain to Ireland, are acting to lighten the load.” Reform is urging the Chancellor to "cut fuel duty now" and scrap an expected fuel duty increase in September. It comes as oil prices continue to soar on the back of the US-Israel war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Read more: Starmer to chair ministerial meeting focused on economic impact of Iran war Read more: Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz despite postponing US nuclear talks