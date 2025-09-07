Dr Malhotra claimed the Covid vaccine had caused the cancer diagnoses of the King and the Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Reform UK has been criticised for letting a vaccine-sceptic doctor address the final day of its conference.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Health Secretary Wes Streeting says it was "irresponsible" for the party to get Dr Aseem Malhotra to speak in Birmingham. Dr Malhotra claimed the Covid vaccine had caused the cancer diagnoses of the King and the Princess of Wales. Dr Malhotra, who described himself as a friend of controversial US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, said hundreds of studies showed the harms of mRNA vaccines and that they were interfering with genes. "It may be a risk factor for cancer," Dr Malhotra told the event at a talk titled Make Britain Healthy Again at the NEC. He added "many other doctors feel the same way", adding: "It's highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a factor, a significant factor, in the cancer of members of the royal family." Mr Streeting has called on Nigel Farage to apologise for allowing him to speak on the main stage. The link between the jab and cancer has previously been dismissed by academics and oncologists.

Dr Malhotra is an advisor to US health secretary Robert F Kennedy. Picture: Getty

Mr Streeting said: "When we are seeing falling numbers of parents getting their children vaccinated, and a resurgence of disease we had previously eradicated, it is shockingly irresponsible for Nigel Farage to give a platform to these poisonous lies. "Farage should apologise and sever all ties with this dangerous extremism." Reform UK told LBC that Dr Malhotra is "a guest speaker with his own opinions" and it "does not endorse" what he said. Speaking with Lewis Goodall on Sunday morning, Councillor Laila Cunningham said Reform were a "broadchurch". "We believe in freedom of speech. People are welcome to disagree with him and it got the debate going." Goodall challenged her on this saying vaccines don't cause cancer and that Dr Malhotra is a "quack".