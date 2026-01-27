Reform UK has announced Matt Goodwin as its candidate to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election, at a party press conference in the constituency.

The Gorton and Denton by-election is expected to take place on February 26, after former MP Andrew Gwynne stood down for health reasons.

“It’s a chance for hard-working, law-abiding people, taxpaying people from this seat to have their say on Keir Starmer and to make political history.”

Appearing at a press conference to announce his candidacy, he said: “This by-election is actually a referendum. It’s a referendum on Keir Starmer.

Our candidate for the Gorton & Denton by-election is @GoodwinMJ . Matt is coming home to Manchester and will fight for every vote. Let’s give him our support. pic.twitter.com/sHb76pKTMA

Labour MPs have been urged to unite after a spat over blocking Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing in a by-election in the city.

On Monday, the Prime Minister was among the senior Labour figures trying to focus the minds of his MPs on the by-election, after he faced criticism for blocking Mr Burnham’s application to stand in the race.

Sir Keir was among the 10-strong group from Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) who voted to deny the Greater Manchester mayor permission to run at a meeting on Sunday.

The Prime Minister faced criticism from the left of the party and trade unions for the move, but he defended the decision and insisted the “battle of our times” was between Labour and Reform UK.

Mr Burnham has said he was “disappointed” by the decision and “concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us”.

In a statement on social media, he insisted he would “return with full focus” to his mayoral job and he urged unity in the face of “the divisive politics of Reform”.

Labour’s political rival from the left, the Green Party, is also eyeing up its chances in the race.