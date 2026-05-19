Reform UK has announced its candidate for the Makerfield by-election to take on Labour's Andy Burnham.

The party said self-employed plumber Robert Kenyon, who has served as an army reservist and previously worked as a specialist technician for the NHS in Lancashire, will stand.

He ran in the 2024 election where he finished in second place and has recently been elected to Wigan Council for Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North.

Labour has confirmed that Greater Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham will be its candidate, with other parties expecting to announce their picks for the vote in the days to come.

The Makerfield by-election is likely to be held on June 18.

Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “This by-election contest is now a David versus Goliath battle. This is ‘the plucky plumber’ taking on ‘open borders Burnham’. Only Reform UK can beat Labour in this by-election.”

Mr Kenyon has recently shared a picture of him drinking in Wetherspoons, stating that he and not Mr Burnham could be found in a Wigan pub on a Friday night.