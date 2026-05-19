Reform chooses plumber as candidate for Makerfield by-election
Nigel Farage confirms that self-employed plumber Robert Kenyon will be party's choice to run
Reform UK has announced its candidate for the Makerfield by-election to take on Labour's Andy Burnham.
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The party said self-employed plumber Robert Kenyon, who has served as an army reservist and previously worked as a specialist technician for the NHS in Lancashire, will stand.
He ran in the 2024 election where he finished in second place and has recently been elected to Wigan Council for Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North.
Labour has confirmed that Greater Manchester Mayor Mr Burnham will be its candidate, with other parties expecting to announce their picks for the vote in the days to come.
The Makerfield by-election is likely to be held on June 18.
Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “This by-election contest is now a David versus Goliath battle. This is ‘the plucky plumber’ taking on ‘open borders Burnham’. Only Reform UK can beat Labour in this by-election.”
Mr Kenyon has recently shared a picture of him drinking in Wetherspoons, stating that he and not Mr Burnham could be found in a Wigan pub on a Friday night.
Josh Simons stood down as MP for Makerfield to allow Mr Burnham a way back into the Commons, something he would need to do in order to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for party leadership.
Minister Dan Jarvis said Labour needs to listen to the message delivered by voters in the local elections and act, when asked if his party needs to change.
Asked about Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s comments that “Labour needs to change if we are to regain people’s trust”, Mr Jarvis told LBC: “Well, I think the Prime Minister has acknowledged that the recent election results provide a critique on the performance of the Government.
“So, yes, we do need to make sure that we are delivering on the priorities of the people. The Prime Minister’s absolutely focused on that."
Restore Britain has announced its Makerfield by-election candidate will be Rebecca Shepherd, a businesswoman.
Howling Laud Hope of the Monster Raving Looney Party is the other candidate to have declared so far.